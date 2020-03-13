Diocese Releases Practitioners from Mass Obligation

ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is making some changes in keeping with new guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC.

Bishop Donald Kettler announced Friday that while parishes will continue to hold weekend masses, all practitioners have been dispensed from the obligation to attend until further notice.

Clergy are among the visitors who will no longer be allowed at CentraCare facilities, but the bishop says spiritual care services will still be offered to residents and patients who request them.

Bishop Kettler also says he is recommending parishes cancel all events between now and April 1st. For more information about events being canceled you can click on the link below:

