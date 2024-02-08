Did You Know Minnesotans Can Lay-Away Your Next Flight?

Let’s face it, traveling can be very expensive. It’s the single biggest factor in where and when people go on trips. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could make payments on your next flight like you do on your car?

Get our free mobile app

Allegiant Airlines, who flies out of Minneapolis - St. Paul, offers you the opportunity to do just that. My wife and I discovered this recently when she was booking a flight to visit family in North Carolina later this year.

(Jim Maurice, WJON) (Jim Maurice, WJON) loading...

“Allegiant Pay” as it’s known on their website offers you the chance to travel now and pay later or book your trip in advance and pay the full amount over the time leading up to the date you travel.

Allegiant Air, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Allegiant Air, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

It’s a simple process; my wife set her trip and agreed on payment options up in a few minutes. You can even set up auto-payment options so that your payment comes out according to the loan you come to terms on.

Photo Credit: Jim Maurice WJON Photo Credit: Jim Maurice WJON loading...

Some of the plans that are available through “Allegiant Pay” come with no interest options, while others do have interest attached to the agreement. You can apply online and get a quick decision while you wait. There are several factors that are evaluated during the process including your credit information and your travel plans.

If you want to travel before the trip is paid for completely, there are details you need to be aware of that are found on the Allegiant website. There are no late fees or pre-payment penalties with this plan. Allegiant works with a third-party lender for their “Allegiant Pay” plan.

There is another website that is offers a similar kind of deal if Allegiant doesn’t go where you want to go, that site is alternativeairlines.com. I do not have any knowledge or experience with this site, but it could be something that you research if you have an interest in booking a trip using this method.

I didn’t realize the ability to do this was possible, and I’ve asked a few other people as well, who didn’t know this could be done either. Maybe now that you’ve got the knowledge, it will help open your plans to travel more. Have A Great Flight.