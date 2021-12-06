Details Shared on Threat Made to the Sauk Rapids Middle School

UPDATE 10 AM Monday:

The Sauk Rapids Herald shared details regarding alleged online threats made to Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department is investigating an alleged online threat related to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. There will be no class for SRR middle or high school students Monday, Dec. 6. All scheduled activities are cancelled and secondary buildings will be closed to the public. According the to SRR District law enforcement is investigating the alleged threat, which is believed to be isolated at the secondary level. For the safety of all staff and students, additional law enforcement will be present at all sites.

Because it was believed to be isolated to the Middle School, Pleasantview, Mississippi Heights, and Rice Elementary Schools, and Early Childhood/Adult Education are all open and have class Monday, December 6th.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Elementary Schools, Early Childhood and Adult Education will operate on their normal schedules. Elementary after-school care are set to run as scheduled.

It wasn't yet revealed what the threats were, but it's scary to think that they were at the level where the school felt the need to get involved. Here is a letter sent out by the school that was shared online:

We will update this story if any new news comes out. In the meantime, thank you to everyone working to keep these kids and staff safe.

