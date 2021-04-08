Dessert Sales Have Spiked In Minnesota: Here’s What We’re Eating

GIVE US OUR CHOCOLATE

I guess I'm not the only one that has a sweet tooth in this state. A recent study shows that desserts are up 600% since the Pandemic began, which I guess accounts for the Pandemic's "Quarantine 15" has become a real thing.

With people having groceries delivered to their door, take out, and food deliveries, it's easy to see; we are moving less and eating more. So just what are we shoveling in our mouths here in Minnesota that's making us gain weight? Apparently, we are one of the more healthy states. Take a look.

According to Mercato, dessert sales were up 4,755%, coinciding with the first round of lockdowns last April. Wow! Not only that, all desserts seemed to take a backseat to the king of them all. In some shape, form or fashion, we all went to chocolate. That explains a lot! Look at these other stats:

By April 5th last year, chocolate sales reached 17,700 sales, with cookies being in second place at only 5,824 in sales.

From January 21st to October 22nd, 2020 Minnesota's favorite sweet treat was something I've never heard of. "Equal Exchange Chocolates, Organic Dark Chocolate & Total Eclipse. What is this? Now I'm going to have to see what the craziness is all about. I am obviously on the outskirts of town. Give me chocolate; but give me cake.

For Alaska, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup came out on top. Hello Minnesota?

If you'd like to see what your surrounding states chose as their go to dessert, you can click HERE to learn more about this study.