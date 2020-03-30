DEED Implementing New System for Unemployment Applications

St. Paul -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development continues to process a lot of unemployment insurance applications.

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says they've processed nearly 240,000 new applications since March 16th. He says that's more applications during this time period than they had for all of 2019.

Because of the high volume, they are implementing a new system to intake new applications.

If the last digit of your social security number is 0, 1, or 2 we ask that you apply on Monday, if the last digit of your social security number is 3, 4 or 5 you should apply on Tuesday, and if the last digit is 6, 7, 8 or 9 you should apply on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday we'll leave open for anybody who missed their assigned day.

Grove says the recently passed Federal Stimulus Bill includes $600 more per week through July 21st, benefits for self-employed and independent contractors, and extended benefits by 13 weeks.