Coyote Moon Grille Chef Wins National Recipe Contest

CONGRATULATIONS ADAM MEYER

Coyote Moon Grille's Chef Adam Meyer was chosen as one of the 20 winners of "The Neighborhood to Nation" contest, for his amazing southern fried chicken sandwich on a jalapeno cheddar scone with raspberry chipotle sauce. With a recipe like that, how could you NOT win.

BIG PRIZES FOR ADAM AND COYOTE MOON GRILLE

Not only was Adam chosen as one of the top 20 winners, he also receives $5000 , support to market the restaurant, and has now been entered into a People's Choice award, which we can help him win.

If Adam wins, he will get an additional $5000 donation for Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf to support our St. Cloud area communities.

Click HERE to vote for Adam's creation and to help. Voting ends this Friday, February 26th, so get your votes in now, and help out our community. The Contestant whose recipe receives the most comments will win the $5,000 for their local food bank, plus a VIP marketing package for their restaurant or food truck, including a menu consult with the culinary team at General Mills.

FOOD DRIVE

In conjunction with the People's Choice awards, Coyote Moon Grille is holding a food drive now through March 31st. If you donate 2+ items, you'll receive a voucher for 10% off your bill for a Wednesday or Thursday.

Also, if you donate 5 items or more, you'll be entered into a drawing for a $25 Coyote Moon gift card. The winner of the gift card will be announced on April 1st.

THE RECIPE

If you'd like to try your hand at making Adam's creation at home, he was happy to share his recipe. You can get it by clicking HERE now.