COVID Affects St. Cloud Police Protocols But Not Service

St. Cloud Police has adjusted over the past year and a half due to COVID-19. St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON. He says adjustments they've made include less person to person contact, when possible, and when they are called to a home asking to have conversations outside in the open air. Oxton says it is important to the St. Cloud Police Department to keep their staff healthy and available to work.

Oxton says the front desk at the St. Cloud PD never closed but they have loosened up protocols for health and safety recently. He's says services were always available and still are to the public.

Oxton says when it comes to investigations they will go into buildings and do what is necessary. He says this includes medical emergencies. Other agencies the St. Cloud PD partners with made changes to their protocols and they adjusted to those changes which forced the PD to be aware of all requirements that did exist and in some cases still exist.

If people see suspicious activity in their community Oxton encourages people to call their non emergency number (320-251-1200) and if it is a crime in progress to contact 911. He says St. Cloud Police prioritize the calls they receive and dispatchers do a good job sending people out to situations that need attention immediately.

A number of WJON callers have expressed concern over drug activity or trafficking in their neighborhoods. Oxton says if people suspect this type of thing is happening to not hesitate to call the non emergency phone number.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton it is available below.