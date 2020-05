COVID-19 Summer Event Cancellations

UNDATED -- We have some COVID-19 related summer event cancellation announcements:

Concerts:

--- Summertime By George

-- Music in the Gardens at Munsinger Clemens Gardens

-- Joetown Rocks in St. Joseph

-- Moondance Jammin Country

-- Twins Cities Summer Jam

-- Pierz Freedom Fest

-- Winstock Country Music Festival

-- Firefest in Cold Spring

City Celebrations:

-- Granite City Days in St. Cloud

-- Summerfest in Sartell

-- Waite Park Family Fun Fest

-- Foley Fun Days

-- Spunktacular Days in Avon

Sports:

-- Minnesota American Legion Baseball League

Misc:

-- Caramel Roll Ride

-- Lady Slipper Ride

-- Hamel Rodeo

-- Mud Fest

-- North Dakota State Fair

-- Minnesota Garlic Festival in Hutchinson

If you have a COVID-19 related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave us a message.