COVID-19 Numbers in Minnesota Staying Steady

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 53 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,714 new positive cases Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now up to 5,430 and 420,544 respectively.

Benton County reported 2 more deaths and 24 new cases. Stearns County reported 75 cases and Sherburne County reported 63 cases.

The local cumulative totals are 173 deaths and 17,903 cases for Stearns County, 82 deaths and 3,948 cases for Benton County, and 57 deaths and 7,778 cases for Sherburne County.

Health officials say over 5.7 million tests have been completed in Minnesota so far.