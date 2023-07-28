TIM MCGRAW IS COMING TO MINNESOTA!

We've got a big concert announcement for you. Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, April 20th of 2024. Tim McGraw's 'Standing Room Only Tour 24' will feature special guest Carly Pearce.

Tickets for this show will go on sale next Friday, August 4th at 10 am. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

STANDING ROOM ONLY - THE ALBUM

Tim's new album 'Standing Room Only' will be out on August 25th, 2023. The album will be loaded with 13 songs and another new song from the album entitled 'Hey Whiskey' is available now! You can get a taste of it below.

ABOUT TIM MCGRAW

According to Brittanica.com, Tim McGraw was born with the name Samuel Timothy Smith. Tim was born May 1st in 1967 and it wasn't until he was 11 years old that he found out that famous baseball player Tug McGraw.

Tim dropped out of college in 1989 and decided to move to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams. Tim started performing in a local club and was signed by Curb Records in 1990.

His debut album was released in 1993, and didn't do so well. However his next album, entitled, "Not A Moment Too Soon' was the biggest selling country album in 1994. He married another country music star at the time known as Faith Hill in 1996.

