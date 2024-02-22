Could the St Cloud School District Go to a 4-Day School Week?
A four-day school week: sounds great to students, teachers, and schools...while sounding like a nightmare for parents. A new bill in the Minnesota Legislature would let school districts move to a four-day school week without needing approval from the Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner.
There are already six Minnesota school districts that go by the four-day school week.
Fewer Days, But Minimum Requirements Remain
Even if schools go to four-day weeks, students still need to be spend a minimum number of hours in class...like a four-day work week that still nets full-time status.
Districts That Have Already Adopted the Four-Day Week Sing its Praises
The districts say that they've saved a lot of money while having more success with teacher recruitment and retention (both very important). Test scores and graduation rates have not been hurt by the policy.
Still a Ways to Go
The bill was discussed yesterday (2/21/24) by the Minnesota House Education Policy Committee and still needs to go through a few more committees before going to the House floor for a vote.
The bill is being authored by Dave Baker (R-Willmar).
It should be pointed out that the bill won't require school districts to go to a four-day school week, but instead gives districts the option to adopt the policy.
What do YOU think? Are you in favor of your school district going to a four-day school week? Are you in a district that's already adopted the policy? Is it better or worse than the traditional five-day school week? Message us via The Loon App and sound off.
H/T: Fox 9
