Cold Spring Man Turns Grandfather’s Corn Crib Into “The Crib”

LOOKING FOR A SUMMER PROJECT?

Sammy Laudenbach of Cold Spring definitely had a project. His wife found a picture on pinterest that sparked a great idea. Why not take his Grandfathers corn crib and turn it into a tiki bar? What a great way to keep a piece of their family history alive. Build a place where friends, family and neighbors can gather right in their own backyard.

To listen to the interview, click on the player below. (11 minutes)

Kelly Cordes

And so they did. The plans began, and they started to create their masterpiece. A neighbor made stump bar stools out of a downed tree in Sammy's yard.

Kelly Cordes

This is Grandpa's original retired corn crib. It served its purpose in the day...but was about to be re purposed for the future.

Kelly Cordes

Using a variety of materials from rock, wire, pavers, wood and granite, their idea of having a tiki bar started taking shape.



Kelly Cordes

SACRIFICES

What used to be the kids sandbox...is now a family box...or crib. The good thing is...this is one place no one will get tired of playing in.

Kelly Cordes

The project took about two months from start to finish; and Sammy says there were times when they had to make modifcations to the original design found in pinterest; simply because it wasn't conceivable with what Sammy had to work with.

Kelly Cordes

Beautiful bar stools on the inside.

Kelly Cordes

"THE CRIB"

The icing on the cake...is the lit sign at the top of the the corn crib which is now lovingly called, "The Crib."

Sammy is also a musician and plays with a local group called The Muffin Man, and knows several area musicians. Sammy is thinking about having a summer music series. He promised to let me know when they start streaming live from "The Crib" so we can share the fun with you.