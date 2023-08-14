THE 43RD ANNUAL CLEARWATER RODEO HAS ARRIVED!

The 43rd Annual Clearwater Rodeo is taking place this weekend in Clearwater, beginning Friday, August 18th, and continuing through Sunday, August 20th, 2023.

SHUTTLE SERVICE - NEW THIS YEAR

The Clearwater Rodeo has been voted "MRA's Rodeo of the Year" for the years 2008, 2010,2011, 2014, and 2017! What's extra special? They are offering a shuttle service! See the information posted on their Facebook page below:

COMPETITIONS

Every day at the Clearwater Rodeo, competitors compete in the following categories:

Bareback Bronk Riding

Saddle Bronk Riding

Steer Wrestling

Breakaway Roping

Tie Down Roping

Team Roping

Barrel Racing

Bull Riding

FRIDAY EVENTS

The rodeo will begin at 7 pm Friday evening, and will be followed by a rodeo dance, with music performed by 'Hitchville."

SOFIE DUCH IS BACK FOR MORE FANTASTIC TRICK RIDING!

SATURDAY EVENTS

On Saturday, you'll want to get to this event early for the ever-popular BBQ that starts at 4 pm. You'll enjoy a delicious BBQ meal with all the trimmings for just $15 per meal. The rodeo will begin at 6 pm, and be followed by another amazing night of dancing to the band 'Drop Tailgate."

SUNDAY EVENTS

Get up and get ready for church! Attend the non-denominational Cowboy Church, beginning at 10 am. Sunday is also kids' day at the rodeo for children 11 years of age or younger. The cost of Kids Day is $13 per person, which includes a hotdog and a chance to win something in the kids' raffle drawing. Children 4 years of age and younger are admitted free.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

If you are planning on going to the rodeo, you can click HERE to get your tickets now. Grab your best pair of cowboy boots, your most comfortable jeans, and your cowboy hat. Grab a rope and hang on for a great weekend of fun.

