Clearwater Fall Baseball League Recap

SUNDAY OCTOBER 8th

CHAMPIONSHIP

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE 10 WEB GEMS 9

The Central Valley gang come from behind to defeat the Web Gems, backed by fifteen hits, including four doubles. They put up three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings, a pair in the eighth and one in the ninth. The Central Valley had a very good pitching performance by Lefty JT Harren, from the Luxemburg Brewers. He threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, seven singles, nine runs, issued walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Central Valley offense was led by Rudy Notch, from the Pearl Lake Lakers, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. Tyler Stang from the Luxemburg Brewers went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had three stolen bases. Austin Ruehle from the Kimball Express went 3 -for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Harren from the Luxemburg Brewers went 1 - for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. JT Harren went 3-for-6 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Parker Cox went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. The Web Gems starting pitcher was veteran righty Jimmy Thull from the New Munich Silverstreaks. He threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Zach Laudenbach from the St. Augusta Gussies threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, from the Cold Spring Rockies, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde from the Richmond Royals went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy from the Cold Spring Springers went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Eric Hulterstrum from the Litchfield Blues went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt from the Kimball Express went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt from the Kimball Express had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Craig Meyer from the Kimball Express went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Tyler Prom from the Richmond Royals went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel from the Pearl Lake Lakers went 1 -for3, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

THIRD PLACE

CLEARWATER WHITE 14 CLEARWATER PURPLE 7

The White defeated the Purple, backed by fourteen hits and they were aided by ten walks. They put six big runs in the ninth inning, to give their pitchers great support. Their starting pitcher was Kaden Haselius threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Preston Schlegel threw two innings, he issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Callen Henkemeyer threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Proshek threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three walks, six runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Schlegels led the way on offense for the White, Zeus went 2 -for-3 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Samson went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Preston went 2-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Proshek went 2 -for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Kaden Haselius went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Layer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Al Smith went 1 -for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Callen Henkemeyer went 1-for-4 and he earned two walks. The starting pitcher for the Purple was Cody Thiery, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks, three runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. Ty Carper threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Nevin Bloom threw two innings, he gave up four runs, three hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Carper threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Sam Carper threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and one run. The Purple offense was led by Brian “Big Mac” McCullum, he went 1 -for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Jake Carper went 1 -for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Ty Carper earned two walks. Player/manager Izzy Carper had a good game, he went 1-for-4, he scored a pair of runs, he had a stolen base and he had a fly ball put out in right field. Cody Thiery went 1 -for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Adam Smith went 1 -for-4 and he earned a walk and Nevin Bloom earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.