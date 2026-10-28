Paynesville — Clarice C. Albrecht, 93, of Paynesville, died Friday, October 23, 2026, at Paynesville Care Center.

Albrecht was born July 29, 1933, in Waltham, Minnesota, to Bert and Cora “Loraine” (Wadman) Anderson. She married Ermin E. Albrecht on April 4, 1953. She was a longtime worker both in and outside the home and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Paynesville. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking, farm work and family gatherings.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at Grace United Methodist Church in Paynesville. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour before the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery in rural Paynesville.

She is survived by her children, Pam Novotny, Peggy Jensen, Ann Peterson, Steve, and Judy Puhl; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermin; son, Gay; granddaughter, Tonya Schwandt; sons-in-law, Jerry Bowers and Ronnie Novotny; her parents; and all her siblings.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

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