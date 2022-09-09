Claim Your Place As The #1 Vikings Fan With This Skol-Mobile

The Vikings are opening up the 2022-23 NFL season this weekend against their rivals from Green Bay. Knowing that bragging rights between Packer and Viking fans is at stake so early in the season, you might want to bring your A-game to the tailgate party. How do you do that? Well, check out this Minnesota Vikings SUV for sale in Saint Cloud, it might just be what the doctor ordered for your fandom.

Image Credit: Frank Andrews via Facebook Image Credit: Frank Andrews via Facebook loading...

The vehicle, or as I've dubbed it the skol-mobile, is a 2001 Ford Expedition that is listed as being for sale not only on the dealership's website but also on some buy/sell/garage sale pages, which is where I found it.

Kull N Claude Truck Wash and Car Sales has the vehicle listed for sale at $4,495, and for that, you get to...

"Show your spirit!! This truck runs and drives excellent!!! AC works!! 4x4 with a 3rd row!! Custom purple paint and aftermarket rims. Magnet vikings decals. Very very minimal rust. Remote start!! Super clean inside with no ripped up seats! Never been smoked in!! Private seller so no dealer fees!!"

While it appears the Vikings decals aren't always on permanent display, maybe other than the back window, you won't ever be mistaken as a fan of the green and gold.

As for the game between the Vikings and the Packers this weekend, the two teams are playing for the 124th time Sunday afternoon and the Packers hold a 64-56-3 edge over the Vikings in the all-time series.

