Charter Permanently Raising Minimum Wage to $20 An Hour

WAITE PARK -- Charter Communications is permanently raising its minimum wage. CEO Tom Rutledge Monday announced a plan to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour over the next two years for all employees.

Charter had begun discussions around raising its existing $15 minimum wage, however, they say in light of the current environment, Charter is beginning that process now.

An initial retroactive $1.50 increase will be implemented immediately for hourly frontline employees in the field and customer operations. Additionally, those same workers will receive another permanent $1.50 per hour raise on top of their March 2021 merit increase.

Charter says they are committed that in 2022 all hourly employees will have a minimum starting rate of $20 an hour.