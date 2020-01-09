Central MN Wellness Expo This Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- For those of you who have a resolution to be healthier in the new year there is an event this Saturday you'll want to check out. After taking last year off, the Central Minnesota Wellness Expo is back.

Organizer Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says the event used to be held in March, but she moved it up to January.

It was because of those resolutions that I thought why not have it in January when everybody is thinking about it, so we did, we decided to do it right at the beginning of January. You can come out and talk to people whether it's emotional health, mental health, physical health, we have it all there.

The Central Minnesota Wellness Expo is also being held at a new location, with this year's event at Crossroads Center. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. this Saturday.