Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

MONTICELLO POLECATS 26 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8

(Friday July 21st)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals, backed by twenty hits, including two home runs, one triple and three doubles. The Polecats had pair of huge innings, they put up eight runs in the second and five in the third. They will move on to play on Sunday in the second game of league playoffs. Their starting pitcher was Stave VanVleet, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up fourteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Braydon Hanson threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 3-for-7 with a triple for four RBIs and he had a stolen base. Dustin Wilcox went 3-for 6 with one homerun for six RBIs and he scored four runs. Tyler Hoselton went 4-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Sam Dokkenbakken went 1-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs. Michael Olson went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a trio of stolen bases, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored six runs. Gary Revenig went 1-for-2 with a double for three RBIs and Jason Axelberg went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored three runs. Cole Bovee went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Keenan Macek went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Braydon Hanson earned two walks he was hit by a pitch and he scored a quad of runs.

The Sartell Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, thirteen runs and four walks. Reece Johnson threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Will Kranz threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Braeden Dykhuizen, he went 4-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Zachk Overboe went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Calen O’Connell was credited for a RBI. Blake Haus went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jalen Vorpahl went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Schaefer and Will Kranz both went 2-for-4 and both scored a run and Teddy Fleming earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 8 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1

(SATURDAY JULY 22ND)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and they played very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallumn, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Welle threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jon Affeldt, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double and he had scored a run and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ty Carper went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Grell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Ryan Skyzmanski, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recored two strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw three innings, he gave up two hits and two walks.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tommy Gohman, Ben Brown, Steve Ellingson and Ben Kullberg all went 2-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and they played good defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave nine hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran righty Dave Schlangen threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was a led by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Henrichs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Aiden Motte, he threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and one walk. Owen Arndt threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tyler Hemker, he went 2-for-4 and Dom Mathies went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 and Luke Pakkala earned a walk. Ben Rothstein, Terrance Moody, Jeff Solarz and Justin Houge all went 1-for-4.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

(Wednesday July 19th) (Play-In Game)

The Cyclones defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by ten hits and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Terrance Moody, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Aiden Motte three three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Justin Houge, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Arndt went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Luke Pakkala was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Player/Manager Tyler Hemker went 2-for-2 and Matt Krepp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Terrance Mooney went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair or runs. Noah Jensen was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aidan Motte scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Logan Eisenberg, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Yakesh threw six innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Yakesh, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Carter Dornsbach and Dan Jerde both went 1-for-4 and Eric Fouquette was hit by a pitch. Easton Knealing earned three walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored their lone run and Logan Eisenberg earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

(SATURDAY JULY 22ND)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by seven hits and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brendan Ashton was credited for a RBI. Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Carter Block went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Veteran Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4, Landon Neiman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw 1 2/3 inning, he issued two walks.

Their offense was led by Mitch Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a double and No. 32 went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Aaron Fruth and Mitch Kurth both went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by twelve hits, including one home run and a pair of doubles, they were aided by ten walks. They played very good defense in support their pitchers. Righty Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Sam Iten, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Will Boeckman went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. JT Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Clark had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dean Kron went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Cade Stang went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4, Tyler Stang earned a walk he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Harren earned two walks and he scored a run.. Dusty Adams went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Derrik Orth earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Derek Kuechle, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nicholaus Howen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. No. 11 threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs and four walks.

Their offense was led by Connor Lincoln, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Damian Lincoln went 1-for-4. Michael Bautch went 1-for-1 and Alex Foehrenbacher had a RBI. Tanner Rausch, Kaden Rausch, Tanner Anderson all earned a walk and Tyler Stanwick earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 16 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by eighteen hits, including two home runs, four doubles and three triples. The Express played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Their starting pitcher was righty Ben Johnson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Young threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Marquardt went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Marquardt went 3-for-3 with a double and two triples for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a trio of runs and Matt Friesen was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs, Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 and Zach Dingmann scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up eight hits and six runs. Matt Pennertz threw 1/3 of an inning and he retired one batter.

Their offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 for RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Nislter went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and David Pennertz went 2-for-4 with a double. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Nathan Geislinger went 1-for-1. Marly Kramer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Jackson Geislinger was hit by a pitch and Riley Geislinger earned a walk..

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5

(Friday July 21st)

The Moorhead Brewers defeated their league rivals the Cold Spring Springers, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. The Brewers did come from behind, with three runs in the sixth and they added one in the seventh to take the lead. Their starting pitcher was Elias Harris, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Oye threw 2 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by David Ernst, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-5 with a home run and Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Adam went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Matt Oye went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Denver Blinn went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Clemenson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The Cold Spring Springers starting pitcher was Mason Primus, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. BJ Huls went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 2-for-5. Brian Hansen and Brad Olson both went 1-for-4, with a walk and both scored a run, and Tate Wallet earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Skis, backed by eighteen hits, including four home runs, and a double. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher veteran righty David Ernst. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. K. Votlin threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by by Mike Peschel, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored three runs. David Ernst went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Brayden Jacobson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4, Matt Oye went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and C. Clemenson earned a walk.

Collin Kray was the starting pitcher for the Skis. He threw two innings and gave up seven hits, six runs, and recorded one strikeout. Collin Eckman threw three innings in relief. He gave up nine hits, four runs, and issued one walk. Riley Czech threw two innings and gave up two hits, one run and recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Owen Bode went 1-for-1 with a double. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Matt Baier went 2-for-3. Dusty Parker went 2-for-3, Matt Filippi went 1-for-4, Beau Thoma and Riley Czech both earned a walk and Joey Welinski was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

NISSWA LIGHTNING 12 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 2

(Friday July 21st)

The Lighting defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, one triple and a pair of doubles and some solid defensive play. Their starting pitcher was Carter Dox, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kody Ruedisili, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a triple for four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Tyler Wittwer went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Peterson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Kotaska went 2-for-4 and A. Meister went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gates Cook went 1-for-2, Drew Boland and Chris Pederson both earn a walk and both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Riverdogs was Grayson Suska, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Psyck threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joe Gaida, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nate Pyck had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3, Ryan Snyder went 1-for-2, Brady Brezinka and Zack Cekalla both earned a walk and Grayson Suska scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 10 FLENSBURG FALCONS 0

(SATURDAY JULY 22)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Flensburg Falcons, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Matt Pichelmann, threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Reese Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Holthaus, went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and and Carter Philippi went 1-for-3 with a double and had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored run. Nathan Sand went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peyton Randall went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Dolan went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run, Ryan Janzen earned four walks and he scored a run and Elliot Allen was hit by pitch.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gerard Kokett, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Daniel K threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and three walks. Their offense was led by Cooper Grashorn and Juan Melenciano both went 1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 11 RANDALL CUBS 1

(SATURDAY JULY 22ND)

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a double and they were aided by eight walks. They played great defense in support of their pitcher, righty Landon Lunser, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

They were led on offense was Logan Siemers, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Cole Fuecker went 1-for-1 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored three walks. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Derek Durant went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Charlie Kent went 1-for-4.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Nathan Benning, he threw four inning, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, eight walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Otremba threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cub offense was led by Ricky Drew, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Nathan Benning went 2-for-3 with a double. Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 with a double, Carter Natvig went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Andrew Marod earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 PIERZ BREWERS 4

(SATURDAY JULY 22ND)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Pierz Brewers, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Logan Winkelman, he threw four innings, he gave up no hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Foss threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw two innings and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dan Marod, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a home run and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Ziwicki had a stolen base. Chuck Hackett earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher Gunner Wicklund threw six innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Rylee Rausch threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ryan Stuckmayer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Pete Schommer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. J. Prokott went 1-for-5 with a home run and Mike Leidenfrost went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Kaden Kruschel went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Cody Kinman went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Rylee Rausch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double and good defense. Matt Swanson started on the mound for the Blue Jays, he threw eleven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Justin Cichon, he went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brandon Welinski went 1-for-6 for a RBI and CJ Clear went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Levi Lampert went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned four walks, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Brock Cichon went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Matt Swanson went 2-for-5. Bryce Binek went 1-for-4 with a double, ha had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Jeremy Mugg went 1-for-5.

The Saints starting pitcher was Peter Schumer, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Logan Harren went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jake Ethen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Jordan Gombos earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Huls had a sacrifice bunt.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

(Friday July 21st)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by five hits, including a home run and a triple. They played very good defense and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser, he threw nine innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. This game was decided by a walk home run in the bottom of the ninth, Scott Lieser had a a three run home run to seal the win.

The Martins offense wea led by Kyle Lieser went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3 with a triple and he earned a walk and Scott Lieser went 1-for-4. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3, Ben Schroeder earned two walks and Devon Schafer had a pair of stolen bases. Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ryan Messer earned a walk, Nolan Reuter and Jake Lauer both had a stolen base, Derek Koll scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw eight innings, he gave up no hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Larson gave up three hits, three runs and he issued one walk.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Justin Schroeder had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Brennan O’Brien went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Connor Dols was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

(SATURDAY JULY 22ND)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by ten hits, including four doubles and they were aided by six walks. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was crafty righty Grant Ludwig, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trent Wendlandt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Wessel went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Dingman went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Jason Kampsen was credited for a RBI. Adam Miller went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Shane Kampsen earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Lucas Holtz earned a walk and Colin Spooner scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rangers was Josiah Utsch, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Athmann threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brayden Pung threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Parker Brezinka went 1-for-4 with a home run. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-1 with a double and Matt Athmann and Austin Pauls were both hit by a pitch. Jordan Schleper and Brandon Schleper both went 1-for-4.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3

(Saturday July 22nd )

The Chargers defeated the league rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles, they were aided by ten walks. They played good defense in support of their pitcher, Ben Welle. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Welle, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Corey Schoenberg went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned two walks. Eric Terres went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.. Devon Orbeck went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs and Dylan Gertken went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Austin Schoenberg earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Rademacher scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six hits, and he recorded three strikeouts. Caden Sand threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 with a double and Ty Reller went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Birr went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned two walks.

ELROSA SAINTS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 3

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, three doubles, a triple and a home run and they were aided by nine walks. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt started, he threw six inning to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ashton Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles for seven huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Will VanBeck went 2-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases. Derek Wiener went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-1 for a RBI, Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Blaine Fischer earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Tyler Hoffman, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Gabe Schwieters, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Sam Frieler went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Tyler Thomes went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Westin Middendorf went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Kegan Stueve went 1-for-2 with a walk, Ethan Ettel went 1-for-3, Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-4 and Tyler Leukam went 1-for-2.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

(Friday July 21st)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates in a true pitching dual, they got three hits including a home run and a double and they played very good defense. The Pirates were up 2-0 going into the seventh inning, the Chuckers put up one run in the 7th and two more in the eighth inning. Their starting pitcher righty Josh Kingery threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaxon Behm was credited for a RBI, Jaxon Leyendecker earned a walk and he scored a run, Logan Straumann earned a walk and Jeff Peterson had a stolen base.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grady Fuchs, he threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Pirates offense was led by Garrett Leusink, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and a stolen base. Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, Drew Tangen went 1-for-4, Tanner Stanley earned a walk and Sam Oehrlein scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 3

(Saturday July 22nd)

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits, including six doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Derek Dolezal, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cayden Hansen threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Ben Kulset, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Cayden Hansen went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Rambow went 3-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Soine went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Johnson threw two innings, he gave up four hits two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Weston Gjerde, he went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Ruter went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Titian Norton went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Justin Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run. Regan Carlson had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI.