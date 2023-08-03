Central MN Town Ball Report

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

REGION 11C PLAY-IN GAME

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

(Wednesday August 2nd)

The Stone Poneys defeated their foe the Nicks, backed by eight hits, including two doubles and solid defense. The Stone Poneys had a pair of big innings, they put up four runs in the fifth and three in the seventh. Their starting pitcher was Righty Chase Haying, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Reece Johnson threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he issued two walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by veteran Teddy Fleming, he went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Will Kranz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-4 and Drew Geiger earned a walk had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Dylan Rausch, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and two walks. Connor Lincoln threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nick offense was led by Damian Lincoln went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Alex Foehrenbacher had a pair of sacrifice flies for two RBIs and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Rausch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Stanwick went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Kaden Rausch earned two walks and Connor Lincoln was hit by a pitch.

REGION 4C PLAY-IN GAME

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 11 WILLMAR RAILS 10 (11 Innings)

(Wednesday August 2nd)

The Twins defeated the Rails, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles, they had five players have multi-hit games and they were aided by ten walks. The Twins starting pitcher was Carson McCain, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run and two walks.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Rambow went 2-for-7 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a quad of walks and he scored three runs. Carson McCain went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 3-for-7 with a double and he scored a run and Dalton Rambow earned a walk. Mike Danielson went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Rails starting pitcher was Patrick Courtney, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Etterman threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by Jack Baumgart went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Jack Thompson went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jayden Dierenfeld went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Adam Herman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Wade Fischer went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Zach Reierson went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ashton Gregory went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored a a pair of runs. Jordan Steffer went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs, San Etterman earned two walks and he scored a run and Gunnar Banks earned a walk.

REGIONAL PAIRINGS

REGION 11C (Hosted by Sartell)

Monticello Polecats vs. Watkins Clippers (7:30) Friday August 4th

(Saturday August 5th)

St. Joseph Joes vs. Sartell Muskies (11:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Luxemburg Brewers (1:30)

Becker Bandits vs Clearwater River Cats (4:00)

REGION 15C (Hosted by Lake Henry/St. Martin)

Spring Hill Chargers vs. Cold Spring Rockies (8:00) St. Martin Friday August 4th

Saturday August 5th

St. Martin Martins vs. Lake Henry Lakers (4:00)

Kimball Express vs. Pearl Lake Lakers (11:00)

New Munich Silverstreaks vs. Elrosa Saints (1:30)

DRAFTEES

Elrosa Saints: Brett Engelmeyer (Greenwald)

Kimball Express: Jackson Geislinger (Eden Valley)

Lake Henry Lakers: Adam Nibaur (Farming)

New Munich Silverstreaks: Tyler Engelmeyer (Greenwald)

Pearl Lake Lakers: Austin Schlangen (Eden Valley)

Cold Spring Rockies: Sam Nistler (Eden Valley)

Spring HIll Chargers: Matt Imdieke (Meire Grove)

St. Martin Martins: Luke Jokela (Richmond)

REGION 8C (Hosted by Avon/Pierz)

Saturday August 5th (AVON)

Foley Lumberjacks vs. St. Stephen Steves (10:30)

St. Wendell Saints vs. Buckman Billy Billy Goats (1:30)

Fort Ripley Rebels vs. Avon Lakers (4:30)

Freeport Black Sox vs. Nisswa Lighting (7:30)

DRAFTEES:

Avon Lakers: Matt Swenson (Upsala)

Buckman: Preston Rochleau (Pierz Lakers)

Foley Lumberjacks: Carter Petron (Pierz Lakers)

Fort Ripley Rebels: Jonah Prokott (Pierz Brewers)

Freeport Black Sox: Tate Lange (Opole)

Nisswa Lightning: Noah Cekalla (Pierz Lakers)

St. Stephen Steves: Levi Lampert (Upsala)

St. Wendell Saints: Drew Lange (Opole)

COUNTY LINE (REGION 4C) (Hosted by Milroy)

Saturday August 5th

Atwater Chuckers vs. Marshal A’s. (10:00)

Paynesville Pirates vs. Bird Island Bull Frogs (12:30)

Milroy Yankees vs. Regal Eagles (3:00)

New London-Spicer Twins vs Raymond (5:30)

ARROWHEAD WEST (REGION 2B)

First Round 2 of 3 Pairings)

No. 1 Cold Spring Springers vs. No. 6 Twin Ports Timers

Saturday August 5th

Game 1:Twin Ports Timbers vs. Cold Spring Springers (2:00)

Game 2:Twin Ports Timbers vs. Cold Springer Springers (4:30)

Sunday August 6th

Game 3: Twin Ports Timbers vs. Cold Spring Springers (1:30) (If Necessary)

No. 2 Moorhead Brewers v. No. 5 Hamel Hawks

Saturday, August 5th

Game 1: Hamel Hawks @ Moorhead Brewers (1pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo)

Game 2: Moorhead Brewers @ Hamel Hawks (4pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo)

Sunday, August 6th

Game 3: Hamel Hawks @ Moorhead Brewers (1pm - Jack Williams Stadium in Fargo - IF NECESSARY)

Saturday August 5th

No. 3 Sobieski Skis vs. Moorhead Mudcats No. 4

Game 1: Moorhead Mudcats @ Sobieski Skis (12:00-Sobieski)

Game 2: Moorhead Mudcats @ Sobieksi Skis (3:00-Sobieksi)

Game 3: Moorhead Mudcats @ Sobieksi Skis (12:00) If NECESSARY