Central Minnesota’s Family Mission Is To Save Young Lives

SPREADING THE WORD ABOUT CRISIS PREVENTION HOTLINE 988

This central Minnesota family is going above and beyond to address the stigma surrounding mental illness, and I can only imagine the major effect it is going to have on people in central Minnesota.

Not that long ago, an Emergency Crisis Line was finally created to help anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, suicide ideation, and other mental health struggles. We all know that depression, bullying, and stress are part of life; but there come times when all of us struggle on a deeper level.

Photo provided by Scott Roeder Photo provided by Scott Roeder loading...

988 CRISIS PREVENTION POSTERS

Now, the parents of Jackson Roeder are trying to spread the word about the 988 crisis line, by printing large, bright blue-colored signs and putting them up in central Minnesota locations, trying to get the word out, that help is just 3 digits away.

Recently, Scott was able to connect and put a sign up at the YMCA, as well as several area schools, and are hoping that they can get a sign for every school in our area.

Through donations to the Jackson Roeder Memorial Fund, youth will be a focus with programs and activities that support the following:

Education for educators and physicians on early diagnosis of ADD and ADHD, and notification to and annual follow-ups with parents and their child to review if there are any changes in the child's first diagnosis.

Education for educators and physicians on bullying.

Education for physicians and caregivers for patients who make a suicide attempt or have suicide ideation.

Other programs support mental health care for children and adolescents.

YOUNG PEOPLE NEED OUR HELP

"We need to help our young people because mental illness is a disease - we need awareness and young people need help and care," said Scott.

Jackson was working on a portfolio of his artwork, architectural drawings and more before his passing, and his parents have now added to his website so people can purchase his beautiful artwork, and learn more about how to help those in crisis.

i encourage you to take the time to read Jacksons' story, and see the amazing artwork he created. This truly struck a chord with me, and If you would like to donate to help spread the word about 988, please consider making a donation, or purchasing some of Jacksons' beautiful artwork.

You can donate by clicking HERE.

