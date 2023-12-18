Central Minnesota Wrestling Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

CLASS A TEAMS

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

NO. 3A Ranked

Rated Wrestlers:

Ryan Jensen (139) No. 4A

Tanner Viessman (145) No. 9A

Ethan Mueller (160) No. 8A

Maximus Hanson (179) No. 1A

Carson Gilbert (195) No. 4A

Harley Weber (285) No. 7A

The Jaguars had a great team performance with two huge wins at the Holdingford “Huskers” triangular. They defeated No. 4A ranked Central Mn. Conference rival Holdingford 35-23 and AA Lean and Mean Little Falls 37-20. Noah Welte (114), Ryan Jensen (139), Tanner Viessman (145), Brett DeRoo (152), Ethan Mueller (160), Maximus Hanson (172) and Harley Weber (285) went 2-0. The Jaguars had a very good team performance as they earned 187.5 points to earned second place in the field of fifteen teams at the PLPRB “Jackhammer” Invitational They earned eight medals including a pair of championships by Ryan Jensen (139) and Maximus Hanson (172). Brett DeRoo (152) earned second and Tanner Viessman (145), Hunter Laage (189) and Carson Gilbert (215) all earned third place medals. Noah Welte (114) earned fifth place and Ethan Mueller (160) took seventh place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 35 HOLDINGFORD 23

107 Noah Jensen (BBE) Dec. Carson Reis (HOLD) 4-0

114 Noah Welte (BBE) Dec. Casey Knettel (HOLD) 5-3

121 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Fall Aiden Mueller (BBE) 1:18

127 Lane Patrick (HOLD) Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 3:54

133 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Tech. Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 4:55

139 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Won by Forfeit

145 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Tech. Fall Teddy Auer (HOLD) 5:35

152 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Won by Forfeit

160 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Dec. Luke Bieniek (HOLD) 6-3

172 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Drew Lange (HOLD) 5-1

189 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Dec. Hunter Laage (BBE) 3-2

215 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Dec. Carson Gilbert (BBE) 7-2

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Fall Toby Phillipp (HOLD) 5:30

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA 37 LITTLE FALLS 20

107 Seth Ramsdell (LF) Dec. Noah Jensen (BBE) 2-0

114 Noah Welte (BBE) Fall Lucas Schleif (LF) 1:28

121 Cayden Neisen (LF) Fall Aiden Mueller (BBE) 5:40

127 Hayden Ramsdell (LF) Tech. Fall Jace Mueller (BBE) 4:56

133 Mason Rausch (LF) Fall Louie Tensen (BBE) 3:28

139 Ryan Jensen (BBE) Dec. Joey Wilczek (LF) 5-4

145 Tanner Viessman (BBE) Dec. Noah Cameron (LF) 5-2

152 Brett DeRoo (BBE) Fall Abe Anez (LF) :30

160 Ethan Mueller (BBE) Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 5-3

172 Maximus Hanson (BBE) Dec. Hunter Ramsdell (LF) 1:13

189 Hunter Laage (BBE) Dec. Hank LeClair (LF) 7-6

215 Carson Gilbert (BBE) Dec. Ivan Petrich (LF) 4-3

285 Harley Weber (BBE) Maj. Dec. Alexander Schmitz (LF) 8-0

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

No. 4A Ranked

Rated Wrestlers:

Wyatt Pilarski (121) No. 5A

Wyatt Novitzki (127) No. 4A

Masyn Patrick (145) No. 6A

William Pilarksi (152) No. 6A

Luke Bieniek (160) No. 9A

Drew Lange (172) No. 2A

Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) No. 4A

The Huskers split a pair of duals at their home triangular, they defeated AA Lean and Mean Little Falls 33-25. They were defeated by No. 3A ranked and Central Mn. Conference rivals BBE 35-23. Wyatt Pilarksi, (127), Wyatt Novitzki (133), Kolton Harren (172) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/285) all went 2-0. The Huskies earned 140.5 points at the Redwood Falls “River Riot” Invitational with six medals to earn third place in this field of fifteen teams. Wyatt Novitzki (127) and Drew Lange (172) both earned championship medals and William Pilarski (152) earned second place. Wyatt Pilarski (121) earned third place, Casey Knettel (107) earned fifth place and Luke Bieniek (160 earned sixth place. Special Notes:

Drew Lange, Holdingford, 12th, 172 pounds 75th Pin and 183rd Win (School Record) and Wyatt Novitzki 127 pounds Won his 100th Career Match.

HOLDINGFORD 33 LITTLE FALLS 25

107 Seth Ramsdell (LF) Dec. Carson Reis (HOLD) 9-2

114 Casey Knettel (HOLD) Fall Lucas Schleif (LF) 1:28

121 Cayden Neisen (LF) Maj. Dec. Lane Patrick (HOLD) 15-3

127 Wyatt Pilarski (HOLD) Dec. Hayden Ramsdell (LF) 6-1

133 Wyatt Novitzki (HOLD) Dec. Mason Rausch (LF) 5-4

139 Joey Wilczek (LIFA) Won by Forfeit

145 Noah Cameron (LIFA) Won by Forfeit

152 Teddy Auer (HOLD) Dec. Abe Anez (LF) 7-1

160 Luke Bieniek (HOLD) Dec. Beau Robinson (LF) 8-6 OT

172 Kolton Harren (HOLD) Fall Hunter Ramsdell (LF) 1:37

189 Drew Lange (HOLD) Dec. Hank LeClair (LF) 6-3

215 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Toby Phillipp (HOLD) 3:34

285 Jaxon Bartkowicz (HOLD) Fall Alexander Schmitz (LF) 1:33

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

No. 5A

Rated Wrestlers:

Roman Roberg (113) No. 7A

Payton Hemmesch (1890 No. 2A

The Bulldogs earned 77 points with three medal winners at the fifteen team field of teams at the PLPRB “Jackhammer” invitational. Roman Roberg (114) earned the championship medal, Kevin Raya Botello (285) earned fourth place and Jamison Meagher (107) earned sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No. 7A

Rated Wrestlers:

Sawyer Simmons (152) No. 4A

Kaden Holm (215) No. 8A

Brandon Mugg (285) No. 2A

The Royals had a great team performance with a pair of big wins at the BHV/PP “Raiders’ Triangular. They defeated No. 9A ranked Frazee 33-22 and Class A Lean and Mean BHV/PP 44-22. Spencer Novitzki (127), Lane Olson (139), Kaden Holm (215), Brandon Mugg (285) and Jake Leners (189) all went 2-0. The Royals went 2-1 at the Eden Valley-Watkins “Eagles”Quadrangular. They defeated Central Mn. Conference rivals EVW 58-9 and Minneapolis North 65-6. They were defeated by AA Lean and Mean Annandale/Maple Lake 39-27. Spencer Novitki (127), John Bzok (133), Nick Leibold (172), Jake Leners (189) and Brandon Mugg (285) all went 3-0. Andrew Hayes (107), Marcus Hayes (114), Lane Olson (139), Parker Dietman (145), Brady Yourczek (152) and Bruce Binek (160) all went 2-0. Special Note: Brandon Mugg (285) Won His 50th Career Match. They had an outstanding team performance with 198 points and eleven that earned medals to earn the championship of the Monticello “Magic” invitational, a field of fifteen teams. John Bzok (133), Brady Yourczek (152) and Brandon Mugg (285) all earned championship medals. Lane Olson (139) earned second, and Nick Leibold (172), Jake Leners (189) and Kaden Holm (215) all earned third place medals. Spencer Novitzki (127) and Parker Dietman (145) both earned fifth place medals and Andrew Hayes (107) earned sixth place.

ROYALTON-UPSALA 42 BHV/PP 22

107 Mason Hoffman (BHVP) Fall Andrew Hayes (RU) 2:59

114 Hudson Truax (BHVP) Dec. Marcus Hayes (RU) 9-7

120 Wyatt Jares (BHVP) Won by Forfeit

127 Spencer Novitzki (RU) Dec. Isaac Prather (BHVP) 5-3

133 John Bzdok (RU) Fall Orran Hart (BHVP) 3:40

139 Lane Olson (RU) Fall Justin Olson (BHVP) :56

145 Parker Dietman (RU) Fall Dylan Day (BHVP) 3:11

152 Tanner Schulke (BHVP) Dec. Damien Bishop (RU) 3-1

160 Brady Yourczek (RU) Fall David Veronen (BHVP) :38

172 David Revering (BHVP) Maj. Dec. Nicholas Leibold (RU) 9-0

189 Jake Leners (RU) Fall Cayden Kimber (BHVP) 5:06

215 Kaden Holm (RU) Fall Zach Mrnak (BHVP) :43

285 Brandon Mugg (RU) Dec. Braden Shamp (BHVP) 5-2

ROYALTON-UPSALA 33 FRAZEE 22

107 Andrew Hayes (RU) Dec. Ashton Reller (FRAZ) 6-3

114 Marcus Hayes (RU) Fall Christian Peichel (FRAZ) 1:15

120 Gabe Schermerhorn (FRAZ) Won by Forfeit

127 Spencer Novitzki (RU) Dec. Liam Hamm (FRAZ) 5-2

133 Cash Osterman (FRAZ) Dec. John Bzdok (RU) (6-3

139 Lane Olson (RU) Dec. Brady Borah (FRAZ) 1-0

145 Parker Dietman (RU) Won by Forfeit

152 Tyler Moe (FRAZ) Maj. Dec. Damien Bishop (RU) 9-0

160 Cade Nagel (FRAZ) Dec. Brady Yourczek (RU) 3-2

172 Preston Mayfield (FRAZ) Fall Nicholas Leibold (RU) :54

189 Jake Leners (RU) Dec. Jack Graham (FRAZ) 8-1

215 Kaden Holm (RU) Fall Derek Zitzow (FRAZ) 1:36

285 Brandon Mugg (RU) Dec. Xander Kohler (FRAZ) 8-1

ROYALTON-UPSALA 58 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 9

107 Andrew Hayes (RU) Fall Cason DeMarais (EVW) 1:21

114 Marcus Hayes (RU) Maj. Dec. Brody Sieben (EVW) 11-1

121 John Weiss (EVW) Won by Forfeit

127 Spencer Novitzki (RU) Fall Ricky Vaquera Valencia (EVW) 3:01

133 John Bzdok (RU) Fall Brayden Kramer (EVW) 1:22

139 Lane Olson (RU) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 1:59

145 Parker Dietman (RU) Fall Ryder Schmidt (EVW) 2:43

152 Brady Yourczek (RU) Won by Forfeit

160 Bryce Binek (RU) Dec. Carter Scheeler (EVW) 17-10

172 Nicholas Leibold (RU) Won by Forfeit

189 Jake Leners (RU) Dec. Treyce Ludwig (EVW) 8-1

215 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Dec. Kaden Holm (RU) 4-0

285 Brandon Mugg (RU) Fall Mitchell Lipinski (EVW) :25

ROYALTON-UPSALA 65 MINNEAPOLIS NORTH 6

107 Andrew Hayes (RU) Won by Forfeit

114 Marcus Hayes (RU) Won by Forfeit

121 John Doe (MNC) Won by Forfeit

127 Spencer Novitzki (RU) Fall Jalen Beard (MN) 1:26

133 John Bzdok (RU) Won by Forfeit

139 Lane Olson (RU) Maj. Dec. Bravo Niyonkuru (MN) 16-2

145 Parker Dietman (RU) Fall Andrew Ferrell (MN) 3:54

152 Brady Yourczek (RU) Maj. Dec. Johan Alcantara Lund (MN) 15-3

160 Bryce Binek (RU) Won by Forfeit

172 Nicholas Leibold (RU) Won by Forfeit

189 Jake Leners (RU) Fall Cameron Wise (MN) 1:42

215 Kaden Holm (RU) Fall Cashmee Grouno (MN) 1:20

285 Brandon Mugg (RU) Dec. Lamarcus Osborne (MNC) 5-2

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 39 ROYALTON-UPSALA 27

107 Brayden Fobbe (ANML) Fall Andrew Hayes (RU) 3:57

114 Porter Pribyl (ANML) Fall Marcus Hayes (RU) 2:56

121 Cassen Brumm (ANML) Won by Forfeit

127 Spencer Novitzki (RU) Fall Logan Anglin (ANML) 3:14

133 John Bzdok (RU) Dec. Tavin Long (ANML) 14-7

139 Ayden Fitzgerald (ANML) Dec. Lane Olson (RU) 3-1

145 Shay McClory (ANML) Dec. Parker Dietman (RU) 9-3

152 Cole LaFave (ANML) Dec. Brady Yourczek (RU) 5-0

160 Jack Nilson (ANML) Fall Bryce Binek (RU) 1:35

172 Nicholas Leibold (RU) Fall Robby Halvorson (ANML) 3:38

189 Jake Leners (RU) Fall Alex Sundberg (ANML) 3:35

215 Nathan Klatt (ANML) Fall Kaden Holm (RU) :26

285 Brandon Mugg (RU) Fall Adam Klatt (ANML) 5:53

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Rated Wrestlers:

Sonnie DeHeer (189) No. 8A

The Eagles went 2-3 at the St. Agnes Duals, with a big win over Section 4A foe St. Agnes 35-15 and Rochester John Marshall 48-24. They were defeated by Cannon Falls 52-22, Faribault 42-25 and PCHF 41-36. Sonnie DeHeer (215) went 5-0, Brayden Kramer (133/139) and Ryder Schmidt (145/152) both went 4-1, Nick Becker (285) went 3-0, Carter Scheeler (160) and John Weiss (121) both went 3-2, Jordan Erpelding (139/145) went 2-2 and Mitch Lipinski (285) went 2-0. The Eagles went 1-2 at their home quadrangular, they defeated Section 4A foe Minneapolis North 58-12. They were defeated by their Central Mn. Conference rival and No. 8 ranked Royalton-Upsala 58-9 and AA Lean and Mean Annandale/Maple Lake 51-13. John Weiss (121), Braydon Kramer, Treyce Ludwig (189) and Sonnie DeHeer (215) all went 2-1.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 58 Minneapolis North 12

107 Tori Berg (EVW) Won by Forfeit

114 Brody Sieben (EVW) Won by Forfeit

121 John Weiss (EVW) Fall Anthony Harmon (North) 3:02

127 Ricky Vaquera (EVW) Fall Jalen Beard (North) 2:06

133 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Won by Forfeit

139 Jordan Erpelding (EVW) Maj. Dec. Bravo Niyonkuru (North) 10-0

145 Ryder Schmidt (EVW) Fall Andrew Ferrell (North) 3:01

152 Doe, John (North) Won by Forfeit

160 Carter Scheeler Won by Forfeit

172 Double Forfeit

189 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Cameron Wise (North) 4:31

215 Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) Fall Cashmere Hamilton (North) :42

285 Doe, John (North) Fall Becker (EVW) :00

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE 51 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 13

107 Brayden Fobbe (ANML) Fall Tori Berg (EVW) :09

114 Porter Pribul (ANML) Fall Brody Sieben (EVW) 1:26

121 Casen Brumm (ANML) Fall John Weiss (EVW) 2:19

127 Logan Anglin (ANML) Dec. Ricky Vaquera (EVW) 11-4

133 Brayden Kramer (EVW) Maj. Dec. Tavin Long (ANML) 10-0

139 Ayden Fitzagerald (ANML) Fall Jordan Erpelding (EVW) 3:45

145 Shay McClory (ANML) Fall Ryder Schmidt (EVW) 2:37

152 Cole LaFave (ANML) Won by Forfeit

160 Jack Nilson (ANML) Dec. Carter Scheeler (EVW) 15-8

172 Robby Halvorson (ANML) Won by Forfeit

189 Treyce Ludwig (EVW) Fall Alez Sunberg (ANML) 1:48

215 Nathan Klatt (ANML) Dec. Sonnie DeHeer (EVW) 6-4

285 Nick Becker (EVW) Dec. Adam Klatt (ANML) 2-1

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Rated Wrestlers:

William Serbus (133) No. 10A

Hank Meyer (189) No. 7A

The Cubs were defeated by Section 4A 48-19. The Cubs earned three medals a the Monticello “Magic” Invitational for 87 points to earned seventh place in this field of fifteen teams. Mark Schiefelbein (139) and Hank Meyer (215) both earned championship medals and William Serbus (133) earned sixth place.

CLASS AA TEAMS

BECKER BULLDOGS

No. 3AA Ranked

Rated Wrestlers:

Boston Kuschel (107) No. 2AA

Bennett Kujawa (114) No. 3AA

Brayden Boots (133) No. 4AA

Drew May (139) No. 10AA

Kaden Nicolas (145) No. 1AA

Landen Kujawa (152) No. 5AA

Owen Angel (172) No. 8AA

The Bulldogs earned eleventh place with 159 points in a field of fifteen teams and five medal winners. Boston Kuschel (107) earned second place, Kaden Nicolas (145) earned fifth place, Owen Angell (172) and Braden Boots (139) both earned fifth place and Bennett Kujawa (114) took seventh place. This field of teams included many of the top teams from Minnesota and the upper mid-west.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

No. 11AA Ranked

Rated Wrestlers:

Joey Wilczek (139( No. 9AA

Noah Cameron (145) No. 7AA

Hank LeClair (189) No. 9AA

Ivan Petrich (215) No. 10AA

The Flyers were defeated in a pair of duals at the Holdingford “Huskers” triangular. They were defeated by the No. 3A ranked BBE and No. 4 ranked Holdingford 33-25. Seth Ramsdell (107) and Ayden Neisen (121) both went 2-0. The Flyers defeated a pair of Section 7AA foes at the PC/HF triangular, with a big win over AA Lean and Mean Grand Rapids 38-18 and Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 57-10. Sam Ramsdell (107), Cayden Neisen (121), Hayden Ramsdell (127), Joey Wilczek (139/145), Beau Robinson (160), Hunter Ramsdell (172), Hank LeClair (189) and Ivan Petrich (215) all went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS 38 GRAND RAPIDS 18

107 Seth Ramsdell (LF) Dec. Dalton Hutchinson (GR) 6-1

114 Lucas Schleif (LF) Dec Ben Masheimer (GR) 6-3

121 Cayden Neisen (LF) Dec. Joey Seeley (GR) 6-3

127 Hayden Ramsdell (LF) Maj. Dec. Asher Brenden (GR) 18-7

133 Christian Jelle (GR) Won by Forfeit

139 Alex Lehman (GR) Dec. Mason Rausch (LF) 7-1

145 Joey Wilczek (LF) Maj. Dec. Jack Wolf (GR) 10-2

152 Justin Jobe (GR) Dec. Kobi Cameron (LF) 4-0

160 Beau Robinson (LF) Dec. Warren Ritter (GR) 8-2

172 Hunter Ramsdell (LF) Fall Destan Skelly (GR) 4:00

189 Hank LeClair (LF) Won by Forfeit

215 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Joe Berg (GR) :34

285 Clayton Danielson (GR) Fall Alexander Schmitz (LF) :46

LITTLE FALLS 57 PINE CITY-HINCKLEY-FINLAYSON 10

107 Seth Ramsdell (LF) Dec. Matthew Mead (PCHF) 8-7

114 Roman McKinney (PCHF) Maj. Dec. Lucas Schleif (LF) 12-4

121 Cayden Neisen (LF) Maj. Dec. Braxton Peetz (PCHF) 12-4

127 Hayden Ramsdell (LF) Tech. Fall Anthony Thomas (PCHF) 5:50

133 Mason Rausch (LF) Won by Forfeit

139 Joey Wilczek (LF) Fall Frank Betters (PCHF) 4:22

145 Ryan Goulet (PCHF) Won by Forfeit

152 Kobi Cameron (LF) Fall Nicholas Blaiser (PCHF) :39

160 Beau Robinson (LF) Won by Forfeit

172 Hunter Ramsdell (LF) Fall Jace Preston (PCHF) 3:00

189 Hank LeClair (LF) Fall Trevor Hazelton (PCHF) 1:15

215 Ivan Petrich (LF) Fall Logan Kolecki (PCHF) 2:22

285 Alexander Schmitz (LF) Dec. Leonardo LeTourneau (PCHF) 4-3

ROCORI SPARTANS

LEAN AND MEAN AA

Rated Wrestlers:

Evan Moscho (160) No. 7AA

Mason. Orth (189) No. 8AA

Grady Minnerath (285) No. 1AA

The Spartans had big night with a pair of dual wins over Central Lakes Conference rivals. They defeated Fergus Falls at the Otters triangular 54-24 and No. 12AAA ranked Willmar 34-32. Mason Moscho (121/127), Mason Orth (189) and Grady Minnerath (285) all went 2-0. The Spartans topped off a good week with 135.5 points and six medals winners at the fifteen field of teams at the Redwood Valley “River Riot” to earn fourth place. Grady Minnerath (285) and Mason Orth (189) both earned championship medals and Evan Moscho (160) earned a second place medal. Jack Major (152) and Davey Maldonado (114) both earned fourth place medals and Kameron Moscho (127) took eighth place.

ROCORI 34 WILLMAR 32

107 Connor Faber (ROC) Won by Forfeit

114 Zac Humbert (ROC) Won by Forfeit

121 Wyatt Cruze (WILL) Dec. Davey Maldonado (ROC) 6-2

127 Mason Moscho (ROC) Fall Chase Hyatt (WILL) 3:03

133 Kameron Moscho (ROC) Fall Isaac Cayler (WILL) 1:06

139 Cavin Carlson (WILL) Fall Ronin Vettleson (ROC) 1:28

145 Sulley Anez (WILL) Fall Ryder Kremers (ROC) 1:05

152 Conlan Carlson (WILL) Tech. Fall Jack Major (ROC) 3:46

160 Cameren Champagne (WILL) Dec. Evan Moscho (ROC) 5-3 OT

172 Steven Cruze (WILL) Fall Nathan Soldner (ROC) 4:44

189 Mason Orth (ROCO) Maj. Dec. Lawson Anez (WILL) 13-3

215 Ramero Trevino (WILL) Dec. Christian Rodriguez (ROC) 6-3

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Finley Donelan (WILL) :43

ROCORI 54 FERGUS FALLS 24

107 Levi Budke (FF) Fall Connor Faber (ROC) 3:50

114 Davey Maldonado (ROC) Fall Roric Hage (FF) :56

121 Mason Moscho (ROC) Fall Jack Brunn (FF) :38

127 Kassten Hartwell (FF) Fall Kameron Moscho (ROC) 3:06

133 Jacob Fronning (FF) Fall Ronin Vettleson (ROC) 4:08

139 Beau Lindell (ROC) Fall Austin Longoria (FF) 5:13

145 Caleb Fronning (FF) Fall Ryder Kremers (ROC) 3:26

152 Jack Major (ROC) Fall Isaac Longoria (FF)1:31

160 Evan Moscho (ROC) Fall Antonio Parker (FF) 2:49

172 Nathan. Soldner (ROC) Fall Kenneth Vogel (FF) 3:27

189 Mason Orth (ROC) Fall Trygve Ringdahl (FF) :34

215 Christian Rodriguez (ROC) Fall Nolan Field (FF) 1:59

285 Grady Minnerath (ROC) Fall Paulo Carrillo (FF) 1:38

FOLEY FALCONS

Rated Wrestlers:

Cyler Ruhoff (127) No. 10AA

The Falcons defeated Class A Lean and Mean Goodhue and White Bear Lake and Eastview, no details were available at this time.

FOLEY 41 GOODHUE 24

107 Jake Drexler (FOL) Fall Arlyn Knobelsdorff (G) Fall 01:52

114 Lucas Erickson (G) Fall Bryce Leabch (FOL) 1:37

121 Zane Moulzolf (FOL) Dec. Tim Strauss (G) Decision 9-3

127 Cyler Ruhoff (FOL) Won by Forfeit

133 Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Jack O’Reilly (G) :51

139 Jeremiah Bien (G) Dec. Tyler Wilhelmi (FOL) 10-6

145 Noah Brunn (FOL) Won by Forfeit

152 Cayden Hansmeier (FOL) Won by Forfeit

160 William Gutormson (FOL) Dec. Nathan Beck, (G) 6-0

172 Alex Jennissen (FOL) Tech. Fall Carson O’Reilly, (G)

189 Grant Reed (G) Maj. Dec. Keegan Frisbie (FOL) 9-1

215 Caleb Kurtti (G) Fall Josiah Peterson (FOL) 2:17

285 Jack Carlson (G) Fall Trey Burgardt (FOL) :20

PIERZ PIONEERS

Rated Wrestlers:

Kyle Stangl (114) No. 6AA

Carter Young (133) No. 7AA

Chase Becker (152) No. 6AA

The Pioneers earned second place at the Pioneers duals, as they went 3-1 with big wins over Class A Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/PP 33-27 and Osakis 41-29 and AA Chisago Lakes 52-18. They were defeated in the championship in a contest that was decided at 285. They were defeated by No. 9A ranked Frazee 35-30. Kyle Stangl (114), Link Toops (121), Chase Becker (152) and Jayden Zajac (172) all went 4-0.

PIERZ 33 BH/V/PP 27

107 Mason Hoffman (BH/V/PP) Fall Blane Virnig (PIER) 4:22

114 Kyle Stangle (PIER) Dec. Hudson Truax (BH/V/PP) 2-1

121 Isaac Grabow (BH/V/PP) Maj. De. Gauge Johnson (PIER) 12-2

127 Link Toops (PIER) Dec. Wyatt Jares (BH/V/PP) 6-4

133 Orran Hat (BH/V/PP) Dec. Cash Fussy (PIER) 5-0

139 Justin Olson (BH/V/PP) Maj. Dec. Hunter Przybilla (PIER) 10-2

145 Connor Hennessey (PIER) Tanner Schulte (BH/V/PP) 3-2

152 Chase Becker (PIER) Fall David Veronen (BH/V/PP) :29

160 David Revering (BH/V/PP) Maj. Dec. Brayden Melby (PIER) 8-0

172 Jayden Zajac (PIER) Fall Eli Holmquist (BH/V/PP) :58

189 Caleb Koch (PIER) Fall Kade Nobles (BH/V/PP):53

215 Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) Won by For Forfeit

285 Baden Shamp )BH/V/PP) Fall Jack Byker (PIER) 2:59

PIERZ 41 OSAKIS 29

107 Blake Fischer (OSA) fall Rylan Gruber (PIER) 4:26

114 Kyle Stangl (PIER) Fall Ashton Pastian (OSA) :52

121 Link Toops (PIER) Fall Zack Bruder (OSA) 4:33

127 Reggie George (OSA) Fall Gauge Johnson (PIER) 3:20

133 Christian Nathe (OSA) Tech Fall Hunter Przybilla (PIER) 16-0

139 Simon Jacobson (OSA) Maj. Dec. Cash Fussy (PIER) 10-2

145 Jacob Taplin (OSA) Tech Fall Connor Hennessey (PIER) 19-4

152 Chase Becker (PIER) Tech Fall Tucker Hagen (OSA) 16-1

160 Gaven Cimbura (OSA) Dec. Brayden Melby (PIER) 7-4

172 Bradly Tanner (PIER) Won by Forfeit

189 Jayden Zajac (PIER) Fall Mazin Al-American (OSA) 1:34

215 Caleb Koch (PIER) Fall Andrew Ziesmer (OSA) 1:34

285 Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) Fall Gavin Muenzhuber (OSA) 1:40

PIERZ 52 CHISAGO LAKES 18

107 Blake Virnig (PIER) Won by Forfeit

114 Kyle Stangl (PIER) Fall Conner Aspenson (CL)4:40

121 Link Toops (PIER) Fall Lucas Yang (CL) 3:36

127 Tanden Morley (CL) Dec. Gauge Johnson (PIER) 6-4

133 Cash Fussy (PIER) Fall Sam Bird (CL) 3:17

139 Hunter Przybilla (PIER) Maj Dec. Franklin Stark (CL) 15-7

145 Lucas Fish (PIER) Fall Aydin Lemke (CL) 1:45

152 Chase Becker (PIER) Fall Braxton Bender-Ehilke (CL) 1:42

160 Michael Amos (CL) Dec Brayden Melby (PIER) 7-2

172 Jaden Zajac (PIER) Won by Forfeit

189 Caleb Koch (PIER) Won by Forfeit

215 Connor Frederixon (CL) Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) 3:24

285 Logan Bender (CL) Fall Jack Byers (PIER) :25

FRAZEE 35 PIERZ 30

107 Rylan Gruber (PIER) Dec. Ashton Reller (FR) 7-3

114 Kyle Stangl (PIER) Fall Christian Peichel (FR) :55

121 Link Toops (PIER) Fall Gabe Schermerhorn (FR) 2:37

127 Liam Hamm (FR) Fall Gauge Johnson (PIER) 5:01

133 Blake Sonnenberg (FR) Dec. Cash Fussy (PIE) 6-0

139 Josh Mellema (FR) Fall Hunter Przybilla (PIER) 1:00

145 Bailey Peichel (FR) Tech. Fall Connor Hennessy (PIER) 5:45

152 Chase Becker (PIER) Fall Tyler Moe (FR) 3:53

160 Cade Nagel (FR) Dec. Brayden Melby (PIE) 5-1

172 Preston Mayfeld (FR) Fall Bradly Tanner (PIER) 3:32

189 Jayden Zajac (PIER) Dec. Jack Graham (FR) 3-0

215 Caleb Koch (PIER) Fall Derek Zitzow (FR) 4:57

285 Xander Kohler (FR) Fall Wyatt Dingmann (PIER) :50

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned 74 points with three medal winners at the PLPRB “Jackhammer” Invitational, this included fifteen teams. Mason Plumski (160) earned third, Carter Plumski (172) earned fifth place and Owen Carlson (152) earned sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Rated Wrestlers:

Vance Barz (133) No. 1AA

The Storm were defeated by a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals at their triangular. They were defeated by St. Cloud Crush 54-18 and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 45-26. Jack Barz (145) and Vance Barz (139) both were 2-0. The Storm Vance Barz (133) earned fourth place at the Redwood Valley “River Riot” invitational in a field of fifteen teams.

CLASS AAA TEAMS

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Rated Wrestlers:

Jaxon Kenning (172) No. 10AAA

Sutton Kenning (189) No. 9AAA

The Crush defeated a pair of Central Lakes Conference rivals at the Sauk Rapids-Rice “Storm” triangular with a huge win over Sauk Rapids-Rice 54-18 and Section 8AAA rivals Sartell-St. Stephen 38-31. Kendall Booker (121), Jack Hamak (127) Tanner Hugg (160), Jaxon Kenning (172), Sam Long (189) and Sutton Kenning (215) all went 2-0. The Crush earned four medals at the Monticello “Magic” invitational for 92 points and sixth place in a field of fifteen teams. Jaxon Kenning (172) and Sutton Kenning (189) both earned championship medals. Kendall Booker (121) and Tanner Hugg (160) both earned fifth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 54 SAUK RAPIDS-STORM 18

107 McKenzie Wagman-Kelly (SRR) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) 2:29

114 Andreas Rafols (SCC) Fall Bryce Ness (SRR) :49

121 Kendall Booker (SCC) Won by Forfeit

127 Jack Hamak (SCC) Dec. Carter Pesta (SRR) 4-2

133 Connor Frederiksen (SCC) Fall Alex Walden (SRR) 5:27

139 Vance Bartz (SRR) Fall Ethan Lunning (SCC) :48

145 Jack Bartz (SCC) Fall Noah Neuman (SCC) 4:39

152 Jaden Dombrovski (SCC) Won by Forfeit

160 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Won by Forfeit

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Chris Smith (SRR) 1:15

189 Sam Long (SCC) Won by Forfeit

215 Sutton Kenning (SCC) by Forfeit

285 JT Teboh (SCC) Dec. Carter Koltes (SRR) 8-7

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 38 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN. 31

107 Jace Gruber (SSS) Fall Grady Doering (SCC) 1:15

113 Chloe Wehry (SSS) Fall Andreas Rafols (SCC) 5:46

121 Kendall Booker (SCC) Fall Gage Klasen (SSS) :17

127 Jack Hamack (SCC) Fall Gunner Wenshau (SSS) 1:27

133 Jack Pesta (SSS) Maj. Dec. Conner Frederiksen (SCC) 14-5

139 Jeremiah Miller (SSS) Dec. Ethan Lunning (SCC) 12-8

145 Noah Neuman (SCC) Fall Nathan Tangen (SSS) 2:42

152 Aiden Halvorson (SSS) Default Jaden Dombrovski (SCC)

160 Tanner Hugg (SCC) Dec. Michael Hamak (SSS) 9-5

172 Jaxon Kenning (SCC) Fall Chris Smith (SSS) :40

189 Sam Long (SCC) Fall Cyrus Post (SSS) :26

215 Sutton Kenning (SCC) Tech. Fall Peyton Allen (SSS) 2:11

285 Jordan Gulden (SSS) Fall JT Teboh (SCC) 2:38

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

The Sabres split their duals at the Sauk Rapids-Rice “Storm” triangular. They defeated Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm 45-26 and they were defeated by Section 8AAA rival St. Cloud Crush 38-31. Jace Gruber (107), Jack Pesta (133), Aiden Halvorson (152) and Jordan Gulden (285) all went 2-0. The Sabres earned one medal at the Redwood Valley “River Riot” invitational by Peyton Allen (215); he earned fifth place.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN 45 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 26

107 Jace Gruber (SSS) Fall McKenzie Wagman-Kelly (SRR) 1:40

114 Bryce Ness (SRR) Dec. Chloe Wehry (SSS) 15–8

121 Gunner Wenshau (SSS) Won by Forfeit

127 Carter Pesta (SRR) Fall Gage Klasen (SSS) 1:25

133 Jack Pesta (SSS) Dec. Alex Walden (SRR) 7-5

139 Vance Barz (SRR) Tech. Fall Jeremiah Miller (SSS) 2:54

145 Jack Barz (SRR) Fall Nathan Tangen (SSS) :16

152 Aiden Halvorson (SSS) Won by Forfeit

160 Michael Hamak (SSS) Won by Forfeit

172 Christian Nelson (SRR) Fall Brandon Helde (SSS) 4:35

189 Thoe Brown (SSS) Won by Forfeit

215 Petyon Allen (SSS) Fall Carter Koltes (SRR) 3:22

285 Jordan Gulden (SSS) Won by Forfeit

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

TUESDAY DECEMBER 19th

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE “LIGHTNING” QUAD (5:00)

Teams:

KIMBALL AREA “CUBS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: Paynesville, BBE, KIMBALL

ALBANY HUSKIES vs. PRINCETON TIGERS (6:30)

THURSDAY DECEMBER 21st

FOLEY “FALCONS” QUAD (5:00)

Teams: Albany, Holdingford, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Foley

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE “LIGHTNING” QUAD

Teams: Becker, Dassel Cokato/Litchfield, Delano, ANML

LITTLE FALLS “FLYERS” TRIANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: HLWW, MORA, LITTLE FALLS

ROYALTON-UPSALA “ROYALS” vs. PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS (6:15)

PIERZ PIONEERS @ ROCK RIDGE (5:00)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS “EAGLES” QUADRANGULAR (5:00)

Teams: LPGE/BR, Norwood Young America, Sibley East, EVW

FRIDAY DECEMBER 22nd

ACGC “FALCONS” Triangular (5:00)

Teams: Trinity, ACGC