Central Minnesota Ice Palace Set To Close In 5 Days – Last Chance To View It

WINTER FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY AWAITS IN DELANO MINNESOTA

There's something about the beauty of shimmering ice, and it's even more fun when we can get outside and play in it. That being said, if you haven't had the chance to get over to Delano to see their beautiful Ice Palace, you're running out of time. It's the final week for the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano. The last days to visit the Ice Palace will be March 2nd through March 5th.

LOCATION

Fountain Hill Winery

731 County Road 30 SE

Delano, MN

DATES AND TIMES

Thursday, March 2nd: 5 pm to 9 pm

Friday, March 3rd: 5 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, March 4th: 2 pm to 10 pm

Sunday, March 5th: 4 pm - 9 pm LAST DAY

Get our free mobile app

VIEWS AND ATTRACTIONS

This beautiful ice display features 130,000 square feet of ice, along with inspiring attractions like Insphyre Performance which puts on an amazing fire show, and meet characters like Elsa and Olaf from the Disney Classic Frozen, explore the incredible ice tunnels, and just admire the ice formations that are absolutely magical.

Take a look at the video below!

KIDS NIGHTS THURSDAY MARCH 2ND - BIG SAVINGS!

You won't go hungry while you're there either! Delicious wood fire pizzas, mini donuts, egg rolls, and more. Plus, tomorrow night March 2nd, it's Kids Night at the Palace, where you can get tickets for 50% off.

Regular general admission prices for adults are $18 and $11 for kids of all ages. Groups of 10 or more can get a 10% discount, and gift cards are also available by clicking HERE now.

15 Minnesota Town Names That Are Hard to Pronounce

Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting.