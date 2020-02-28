Cathedral Hockey Headed Back To State

The Cathedral Crusaders shellacked the Alexandria Cardinals 8-1 Thursday night in the Section 6A Championship game at the MAC. The Crusaders are now 24-2-1 on the season.

Cathedral senior Jack Smith scored a pair of goals in the game's first 1:27 on his way to a four-goal game, giving him 23 goals on the season. Mack Motzko had a pair of goals, while Nate Warner and Marcus Hjort also charted tallies in the CHS Win.

The state tournament begins on March 4th at Xcel Energy Center. The Crusaders will learn their seed, opponent and start time on Saturday.