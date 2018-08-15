Candidates File For Area City, School Board Elections

UNDATED -- Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. was the deadline for you to file to run for office in a city or school district that does not have a primary election.

In St. Joseph just one candidate has filed to run for mayor, that's the incumbent Rick Schultz . And for city council, three people have filed for two open seats, the incumbent Dale Wick, Anne Buckvold and Brian Theisen .

In St. Augusta two people have filed for the open mayor's position. Current city council member Mike Zenzen and Andy Elwood . Current Mayor Bob Kroll announced earlier this year that he is retiring. Two men have filed to run for the two open council seats, Brent Genereaux and Justin Backes .

In Waite Park incumbent Rick Miller is the only person who has filed to run for mayor. And for city council, there are four candidates that have filed for two open seats, the incumbents Frank Theisen and Vic Schulz as well as newcomers Shawn Blackburn and Gary Morgenroth .

In the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district, eight people have filed for three seats. They are the three incumbents Lisa Braun , Phil Rogholt , and Robyn Holthaus . The other five candidates are Bryce Johnson , Michael Keehr , Andrew Lindeman , Brenda Woggon , and Lisa Loidolt .

In the Sartell-St. Stephen school district five people have filed for three seats. They are incumbents Jeremy Snoberger and Patrick Marushin . The other candidates are Taryn Gentile, Amanda Byrd and Melinda Vonderahe .

The general election is on Tuesday, November 6th