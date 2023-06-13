Can You Help? Minnesota Police Looking For Individual Who Ran Over Cat Twice

ANIMAL CRUELTY CASE -CAN YOU HELP?

The Bloomington Police Department is trying to find the individual that committed a heartbreaking and terrible act of animal cruelty on May 9th, 2023. They are looking for the owner of the vehicle in the pictures below.

Bloomington Police Department/Facebook Bloomington Police Department/Facebook loading...

LOOKING FOR THE OWNER OF A MODERN BLACK KIA SOUL

An incident was reported by a passerby on Florida Avenue, while they were driving on the roadway. An individual purposefully put a cat in the road and ran it over. The individual then got in their vehicle, drove around, and proceeded to run it over again.

An Animal Cruelty Officer received a call from an individual later that day, that stated that the company they worked for had video footage of the vehicle running the cat over. The Animal Control Officer forwarded the video to the Bloomington Police Department, who are now conducting an investigation and trying to find the owner of the vehicle, which they believe is a black Kia Soul.

INCREDIBLE ACT OF ANIMAL CRUELTY

The driver of the vehicle placed the cat under the front passenger tire, and then drove over the cat, killing it. The vehicle then was seen circling back around and drove over the cat a second time. It happened on the corner of 105th Street and Florida Avenue. The police are looking for the individual in the photo, but do not know if it is a male or female.

If anyone has any information on the individual seen in the footage, or possibly recognizes the vehicle and may know the owner of it, The Bloomington Police Department is asking that you contact Detective Harms at 952.563.4689.

