By Thor’s Hammer: Today’s Pet of the Week!

Hate squeaky toys? So does Thor, today's Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Thor is a neutered 6 (almost 7) year-old Retriever/Labrador/Shepherd mix. He's housetrained and will assertively let you know when nature is calling. He's done well with cats, other dogs, and children aged 4-10 years. He was in a foster home for the holidays and his foster parents describe him as very gentle and loving!

He did have a destructive chewing problem at his previous household, but the foster house said that he did very well and didn't chew on anything, so it could've just been an environment issue. Thor is affectionate with an outgoing personality, and he LOVES butt scratches!!

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

