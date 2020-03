Boys Hockey State Tournament Scores, Schedule

The first day of the Minnesota Boys Hockey State Tournament featured mostly blowouts Wednesday, with Class A #1 Warroad, #2 Cathedral, #3 Hermantown and #4 Mahtomedi all advancing to the semifinals.

WEDNESDAY

#2 Cathedral 11, Mankato East 2

#3 Hermantown 7, Monticello 1

#1 Warroad 9, Hutchinson 3

#4 Mahtomedi 5, #5 Delano 4

THURSDAY

CLASS A CONSOLATION BRACKET

Mankato East vs Monticello 10 AM

Delano vs Hutchinson 12 PM

CLASS AA QUARTERFINALS

#2 Blake vs Maple Grove 11 AM

#3 Eden Prairie vs Lakeville South 1 PM

#1 Andover vs St. Thomas Academy 6 PM

#4 Moorhead vs #5 Hill-Murray 8 PM

FRIDAY

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

#2 Cathedral vs #3 Hermantown 11 AM (WJON)

#1 Warroad vs #4 Mahtomedi 1 PM

CLASS AA SEMIFINAL

TBD