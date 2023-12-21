Do you know what's better than a Pet of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society? BONUS Pets of the Week from Tri-County Humane Society!

Arthur!

Arthur the Good Boy! (image via Tri-County Humane Society)

First off, meet Arthur. Arthur just turned 6 years old (happy belated birthday, Arthur!). Arthur is a big (66 pounds!), bright-eyed pupper. He loves to just hang out with his peeps, go on walks, and playtime! He's a king for Kongs!

Arthur was very well-behaved for his nail trim, and does well during medical care. That's cool, pup!

Thumper!

Thumper! (image via Tri-County Humane Society)

Thumper is a neutered 3-year-old bunny wabbit who's partially house-trained! What does that mean? Well, did you know that rabbits can be trained to use litter boxes? I didn't! Thumper has done well with cats and dogs, and even children! He loves bananas and peeled apples!

Deck the Paws!

If you donate a dollar or more to the shelter or drop off a wish list item you can fill out a paper stocking with a message to the furry residents at Tri-County Humane Society!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!