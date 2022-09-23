Bloody Mary Festival at the St. Cloud MAC Saturday Sept. 24th

Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022.

The event will be happening from 10 AM - 1 PM (peak Bloody Mary time). The event will feature Bloody Mary and craft beer samples outdoors and is going to be a great way to kick off the fall season.

General admission tickets are $35 and include unlimited sampling of Bloody Marys and craft beer. There is also a designated driver ticket that includes unlimited sampling of Bloody Mary mix without the liquor.

Can't make it to the Bloody Mary Fest on September 24th? There is another one happening in Duluth on August 28th that would make an awesome weekend getaway with your friend group.

Polished Pineapple Events is run by Candyce Thompson, a one-woman event planning powerhouse who has nine years of professional event planning experience under her belt. She has worked with The Fillmore, the Mall of America, and helped with Centracare's Holly Ball among other major events.

