The St. Ben's basketball team won 83-58 at home against Macalester Wednesday night. St. Ben's outscored the Scots 45-20 in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined.

Maddie Schmitz led the Bennies with 23 points and Alex Johnson added 14 points and 9 rebounds.

St. Ben's improves to 11-11 and 7-10 in the MIAC. The Bennies play at home against St. Thomas at 3 p.m. Saturday.