Barry Manilow To Visit Minnesota One Last Time

Barry Manilow will visit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on August 3rd. The Songwriting Hall of Famer says it will be his final concert at Xcel Energy Center.

Manilow, who will be 81 at the time of the show, has won Grammy, Emmy and TONY awards during his extensive career. He has sold 85 million albums worldwide and has seen 51 songs reach the Top 40.

Manilow's career began as the composer of the Off Broadway musical "The Drunkard," which led to a role as a jingle writer and singer.

Manilow was signed by Tony Orlando and worked as an accompanying artist before finding success as a producer in the early 1970's, notably producing Bette Midler's "Divine Miss M," which was nominated for an Album of the Year Grammy.

His first solo album was released in 1973 and he has since released 31 studio albums, six live albums, 17 compilation albums and 57 singles- 15 of which reached #1 on the charts.

Ticlets for the show go on sale Friday, February 2nd at Ticketmaster.