Banaian; Important to Buy Local [PODCAST]

Many retail outlets are closed and all restaurants and bars to closed to dine-in because Covid-19. St. Cloud State, Dean School of Public Affairs, and Economics Professor King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He talked about the importance of local residents to buy local, (when possible) from local retail and order delivery or take-out from local restaurants and bars.

King discussed who is suffering the most and who should receive help from the Federal government. King thinks money to all citizens from the Federal Government would only be a short term fix. He says the long term answer is to get these jobs back as soon as possible.