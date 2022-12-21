Awesome! The Minnesota Vikings Are Doing THIS To Their End Zones!

If you haven't heard, like maybe you were living under a rock for the last few days, but the Minnesota VIkings are having a 'whiteout' game this Saturday against the New York Football Giants. The team will be wearing white jerseys and pants, with their purple helmet. Fans going to the game are also being encouraged to wear white, but what I didn't know is that the Vikings are also adding white to their end zones.

It's a little tough to tell what the final product will look like, but it appears that the VIkings are painting the end zone white and are going with purple lettering to spell out V-I-K-I-N-G-S. From the brief glimpse I got on Twitter it looks like the lettering is almost shoveled out of the snow!

Image Credit @Vikings via Twitter Image Credit @Vikings via Twitter loading...

The Tweet that I took this screengrab from shows Viktor the Viking helping to paint the end zones.

What I'm NOT sure about is if the team plans on leaving a purple border around the edges or not. My guess is YES as it makes it easier to tell if a player crosses the goal line or is out of bounds. The leftover purple outline hopefully won't take too much away from this US Bank Stadium first.



I for one am pretty excited to see how everything looks on Saturday on TV, as I've found that's the best and most comfortable way to watch a Vikings game this season.