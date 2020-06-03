ATF Investigating Fires in Minneapolis and St. Paul

UNDATED -- The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has activated two response teams in the Twin Cities.

The ATF says they will be working with the Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments to investigate nearly 100 business fires that took place during the on-going unrest and rioting.

A second team will be working with the St. Paul Police and Fire Departments to investigate around 35 fires.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal will be participating in the investigations as well. Officials say while the cause of the fires is obvious, the job now is to determine who is responsible.

The ATF has now been called out to Minnesota four times this year with the other two being investigations at into a behavioral health clinic in Grand Rapids and the Press Bar fire in downtown St. Cloud.