Appreciation Event Planned for Area First Responders

ST. CLOUD -- First responders in the tri-county area are invited to attend an event this Saturday here in St. Cloud. The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is hosting its first "Public Safety Appreciation Event" from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Atwood Center at St. Cloud State University.

Spokeswoman Sonja Gidlow says their keynote speaker will address the stresses that come with the cop of being a police officer, firefighter, or ambulance worker.

There are some statistics that are rather startling in terms of suicides to folks who serve us in these capacities. Chief Williams provides programming around reducing stress, frustration, and anger. Some of those things that typically affect folks in law enforcement and related agencies.

The event is free to attend for first responders as well as their spouses or partners.

The day will also include "years of service" awards, and the presentation of some scholarships.

The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation has four initiatives: the public safety conference, the Community Outpost, the scholarship program, and the tri-county school safety project.