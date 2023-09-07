Apple Alert! Hidden Cove Orchard In Cold Spring Opens Today

TIME TO GRAB YOUR FRESH MINNESOTA-GROWN APPLES!

It's definitely that time of year! It's apple picking season and that means you should put on your picking hat and head on out to your favorite orchard for your fall apple celebration, Hidden Cove Orchard, located at 27524 Hidden Cove Road in Cold Spring is opening its doors today!

Get our free mobile app

OPENING DAY AT HIDDEN COVE ORCHARD

Hidden Cove Orchard posted on their Facebook page that it would be opening today, September 7th at 9 a.m. The Hidden Cove Orchard plans on being open this fall Thursday through Sunday, from 9 am until 5 pm. Hidden Cove Orchard will be open right up until the Christmas holiday.

Hidden Cove says that you can enjoy Zestar apples this weekend, soon to be followed by HoneyCrisp in the next few weeks. They create apples that thrive in our Minnesota weather, and you'll find a whole section on their website that describes each and every type of apple they offer, and a flavor profile, along with a description of the best way to utilize the different apple varieties that will be available this year.

Image Credit: skylar zilka via unsplash Image Credit: skylar zilka via unsplash loading...

WHILE YOU'RE THERE...

Don't miss out on all the other amazing products available in Hidden Cove's heated red apple barn. Take a look at some of the great items available for your holiday gift giving, or just for you:

Antiques for sale

Apple butter

Candles

Caramel Apples

Ceramics

Christmas ornaments, wreaths and more

Hand-painted pumpkins

Table lamps

Table runners

Candies

Pies

Cookies

Muffins

Honey

Jams

Jewelry

Syrup and more

Send us your pictures of your day at Hidden Cove. Send them to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night