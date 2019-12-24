Another Rough Monday Night Football Game for Cousins

Minneapolis (AP) - Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do before the playoffs.

The offense managed only 139 total yards, and Cousins had another rough performance against Green Bay. The Packers won 23-10 to clinch the NFC North. Cousins finished 16 of 31 passing for 122 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Cousins fell to 0-9 as a starter in his career on Monday night. More critical was that his two worst games of the season came against the Packers.

The Packers are 12-3. They made Matt LaFleur the 10th rookie coach in NFL history to reach 12 victories, by winning for the first time in four tries at Minnesota's deafening U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings led 10-9 at halftime after three first-half turnovers by the Packers, but they were dominated after that to drop their record to 10-5.

They'll be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.