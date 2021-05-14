May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the St. Cloud chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is hosting their annual Mental Health Walk this weekend.

On Saturday, May 15 you can join the community in a free walk to raise awareness on Mental Health at Lake George in St. Cloud. Event check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 11 a.m.

Attendees can register for the Walk as a team or individual. There's an online form via the Eventbrite website.

According to the organization's website, "NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots organization for people with mental illness and their families." NAMI provides resources to people who live in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Wright counties. Their goal is to be a community support and advocate for those facing mental health illnesses.

NAMI also provides free monthly educational programs, organizes annual conferences, publishes quarterly newsletters as well as raises funds and hosts events that promote mental health awareness.

In addition to the walk, the community is invited to attend their free family support groups that meet on Zoom the second and forth Tuesdays of the month.

If you can't attend the walk, you can make a donation online via NAMI's website.

If you have any questions or would like to reach out to NAMI, you can call them at 320-654-1259. You can also reach out to the National 24-hour Crisis Response line at 1-800-635-8008.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or text "MN" to 741741.