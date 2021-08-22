An Elk River Mom Just Gave Birth to Four More Babies

So many families want more than one child, but sometimes health issues make it next to impossible for that too happen. Happy news for a local Elk River family. They just gave birth to quadruplets; two boys and two girls.

The babies were born by cesarean delivery and all weighed in well under four pounds. Chelsey and Reise Jones have name their new babies Savannah Su, Declan David, Ryder Reymund and MacKenna Lin.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

The Reise family had one child before giving birth to the newbies, and now their small family of three has been turned into a family of seven overnight.

So far, it appears that the fraternal quadruplets appear to be healthy but tiny. Reise said that they aren't even half the size of what his first daughter weighed, and that they essentially weight nothing when they are placed in his arms.

Mother Chelsey says that because the babies are fraternal, they will probably each have their own look, but she knows of fraternal twins that are identical, so it could happen.

As for now, Chelsey says that if you laid the babies out all next to each other, she thinks that she could tell them all apart right now. It's a different story for Dad.

As I watched the video Dad seemed to be excited and still in shock, where as Mom Chelsey seems to have jumped right in to Mom mode, and appears to be taking it all in stride.

Although the Jones family new they were having quads, they didn't learn about it until the last few weeks, so I'm doubting they had a lot of time to prepare for the arrivals.

