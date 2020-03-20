America’s Best Temporarily Closing

ST. CLOUD -- America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses has temporarily closed all retail locations.

If you recently ordered contacts or glasses you can contact your local store between noon and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

If you need new contact lenses or eyeglasses and have a valid prescription you can order them online.

If your prescription has expired or you have an urgent eye care need you can call your local store between noon and 4:00 p.m.

America's Best says associates and doctors will receive full base pay through March 28th.