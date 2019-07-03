American Legion Baseball Roundup

St. CLOUD AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and hopefully the upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

LITTLE FALLS 3 COLD SPRING 1 (Little Falls 7/1)

The Little Falls Legion defeated the Cold Spring Legion, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Travis Wenzel threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Nagel threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up a hit and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Travis Wenzel, he went 1-for-3 for two big RBI’s and Arik Schwanke went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Opatz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-2 and he scored one run. Sam Nagel went 1-for-3 with a double and Alex Gwost went

1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Shelstd went 1-for-3 and Gunnar Gustafson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Cold Spring starting pitcher Brock Humbert threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Brady Klehr, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Colin Eskew went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brock Humbert and Rudy Notch both went 1-for-3 and Sam Distel earned a walk.

ROYALTON 6 BROWERVILLE 5 (8 Innings) (Royalton 7/1)

The Royalton legion defeated the Browerville legion in walk off fashion in the bottom of the eighth inning. They loaded the bases and Brady Petron was hit by a pitch to force in the winning run. Grayson Suska started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Petron threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Walcheski threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ethan Walcheski, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and Carter Petron went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brady Petron went 1-for-3 for RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Brady Brezinka was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Gavin Suska went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Nathan Kolbo went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Erik Zwack was credited with a RBI and earned a walk and Adam Beam and Jacob Wagner both earned one walk.

SARTELL 5 LITTLE FALLS 4 (7/2 Sartell)

The Sartell Legion defeated the Little Falls Legion, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave their starting pitcher, Chase Heying good support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and Dylan Notsch went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Gentile went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Karen Lewis went 3-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch was credited with a RBI and Nick Greer had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Little Falls starting pitcher Alex Gwost threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Nagel these one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Sam Nagel, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and Caleb Strack went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Travis Wenzell went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Josh Jennings went 1-for-4, Alex Gwost went 1-for-3 and Calvin Sherwood had a sacrifice bunt.

SARTELL 8 MONTICELLO 0 (7/2 Sartell)

The Sartell Legion defeated the Monticello Legion, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. That gave their starting pitcher good support, Jake Schelonka threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led by Dylan Notsch, he went 2-for-2 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Gentile went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Hemmesch went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jack Greenlun was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Dylan Gerdes was credited with a RBI. Jarron Walther earned a walk and he scored one run and Kalen Lewis earned a walk and he scored one run. Riley Ahrndt and Christian Knellwolf both scored one run.

The Monticello starting pitcher, Austin Hageman threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3 and Jon Affeldt earned a walk.

BECKER 7 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 5 (6/27 Becker)

The Becker Legion defeated the Silver Stars, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles an a triple. This gave their pitchers good support, Zach Wenner started on the mound, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Krenz retired one batter to earn the save.

They were led on offense by Kreeden Bloomquist, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Noah Mohs went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andrew Kolbinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Wenner went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cam Fischer earned a walk.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher was Reece Johnson, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner Blommer threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The we led on offense by Noah Bissett, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Gill went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Dalbec went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Sam Luepke had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Quinn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Thomas Otto earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Isaac Erickson earned a pair of walks.

BUFFALO 6 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 0 (7/2 MAC)

The Buffalo Legion defeated the Silver Stars, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. Michael Weber started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Noah Christenson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Michael Weber went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Calvin James went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored one run and Kia Brisk was credited with a RBI. Ethan Soeffher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Luke Brings went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ben Roth went 1-for-3 and Damien Biegert was hit by a pitch.

The Silver Stars starting pitcher Tanner Blommer threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, gave up six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Dalbec threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired two batters that he faced.

Their offense was led by Tanner Roob he went 1-for-3, Isaac Benesh went 1-for-2, Thomas Otto went 1-for-2 and Tanner Blommer earned a walk.

ROYALTON 1 UPSALA/SWANVILLE 0 (7/2 ROYALTON)

The Royalton Legion defeated the Upsala/Swanville Legion, back by a very good pitching performance by Carter Petron. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued four walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Walcheski went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored one run. Adam Beam went 1-for-3, Brady Brezinka earned a walk and Jacob Wagner was hit by a pitch.

The Upsala/Swanville starting pitcher, Levi Lampert threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Levi Lampert went 2-for-3 with a triple, Cooper Thieschafer went 1-for-3 and Gavin Koetter earned a walk.

MONTICELLO 10 ST. CLOUD CHUTES 5 (6/27 PUTZ)

The Monticello Legion defeated the St. Cloud Chutes, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. Jason Axelberg started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, issued six walks and he gave up two runs. Tommy Blackstone threw 5 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tommy Blackstone, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Calvin Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Austin Hageman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Caden Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Ulven went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Mason Lovegren went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jace Pribyl earned a walk.

The Chutes starting pitcher TJ Neu, threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks and he gave up seven runs. Blake Brown threw one inning in relief, have up two hits and surrendered two runs. Andrew Weisser threw two innings in relief, he issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Schneider threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led by Andrew Weisser, he went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Revier went 2-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Jangula went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. TJ Neu went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Caleb Lentz was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Faust was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Lenzmeier earned two walks. Ryan. Jansen went 1-for-1, he earned one walk and he scored one run, Sam Larson earned a walk and Blake Brown had a stolen base.

St. AUGUSTA 17 SAUK CENTRE 8

The St. Augusta Legion defeated the Sauk Centre Legion, backed by twelve hits and fourteen walks. Drew Kiffmeyer started on the mound, he three one inning, he gave up five hits, issued three walks and he surrendered five runs. Bevin Bloom three six innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Drew Kiffmeyer, he 3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jayson MacDonald went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of runs and he scored two runs. Ben Gilbertson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Logan Hanson went 2-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Keegan Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Gage Zastro went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored scored a pair of runs. Aaron Vogt earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Brandon Hagstrom was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Sauk Centre Legion’s Riley Meyer started on the mound, he was their pitcher of record. They were led by Dusty Karl, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for six RBI’s. Chris Tadther went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brian Millard went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethan Wolbeck went 1-for-4. Larry Meyer earned two walks and he scored two runs no Dominic Ritter earned a walk and he scored one run. Isaac Roelike and Tony Peters both earned walks.

Tuesday July 2nd

Monticello at Sartell (5:30)

Little Falls at Sartell (8:00)

Monticello at Chutes (8:00)

Upsala @ Royalton (6:30)

UPPER MIDWEST CLASSIC

New Ulm, MINNESOTA

July 5th thru 7th

Friday

Foley vs. Mankato National (11:00) (Essig, Mn)

Foley vs. Chaska (4:00) (Essig, Mn)

Saturday

Foley vs. Eastview (12:30) (Searles, Mn)

Monday July 8th

Cold Spring at Sauk Rapids (7:00)

St. Joseph at Royalton (6:30)

Thursday July 11th

St. Augusta at Royalton (6:30)

