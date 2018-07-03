American Burger Bar Closes in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A burger joint in St. Joseph has closed its doors.

American Burger Bar is now closed. Owner Brad Ireland says he would like to thank all the customers for their loyalty throughout the years.

He adds they tried to bring their new Taco Libre Restaurant concept to St. Joseph but were unable to reach a purchase agreement with the landlords at the location in St. Joseph and decided to close the American Burger Bar location. Meanwhile, Ireland says he will focus his efforts on their chain of Taco Libre restaurants in the Twin Cities.

American Burger Bar has been in St. Joseph for nearly nine years.