Amazing Pop-Up Grocery Store Back In St. Joseph Today Only!
DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!
Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends.
Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.
July Menu includes:
MINI MEAT PACK C $11
- Chicken Drumsticks 3 pounds
- Turkey Sausage Chub 3 pound
- Salmon Portions 1 pound.
- Beef Franks 15 ounces
MEGA MEAT PACK W $25
- Chicken Breasts Boneless Chicken skinless 4 pounds
- Seasoned Turkey Burgers 2 pounds
- Bacon 2 pounds
- Pork Beer Brats 14ounces
- Pork Polish Keilbasa Rope 13.5 ounces
- Ground Beef 1 pound
PRODUCE PACK $10
- Russet Potatoes 5 pounds
- Yellow Onions 2 pounds
- Carrots 1 pound
- Radishes 1 pound
- Gala Apples 3 count
- Oranges 3 count
- Pears 2 count
HOT BUYS
- Bone in Pork Chops 2 pounds for $4.00
- Local Walley Fillets 1 pound for $14.00
LOCATION IN ST. JOE
Fare For All is heading to St. Joseph on Monday, July 10th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:
Resurrection Lutheran Church
610 County Road 2
St. Joseph, MN 56374
HOW IT WORKS
It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Joe, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.