All Minnesotans Should Do This to Their Ceiling Fans This Summer

I don't know why I always forget to do this but I do. Did you know that your ceiling fan is equipped with the ability to change directions depending on the season? It's true. Maybe you already knew that; but do you know what direction your fan should be spinning in the warmer months versus when it's colder?

Ceiling fans are made to be used year round to circulate air throughout your home, which should create some energy savings for you, as they can help maintain steady room temps.

Before worrying about what direction your ceiling fan is spinning, it's important that it is placed properly in its place. Your ceiling fan should be at least 7-9 feet from the floor with a space of at least 10 inches from the spinning blades to the ceiling.

When it's warm, your ceiling fan should be spinning counterclockwise. The blades will push the air down, making the room feel cooler, and improving air circulation in the room.

In winter months or cooler months, set your ceiling fan to spin clockwise, and to spin on the lowest setting. I don't understand the science behind it, but apparently, the idea is, that warm air naturally rises, so the ceiling fan will help pull up the cold air and send down the warm air, making the room feel much warmer.

Now that we've learned what direction your ceiling fan should be spinning, let's figure out HOW to get your fan to change directions.

If you've ever noticed that little black switch at the top of your fan, that is what changes directions. I suggest that your fan is in a stationary position when making the switch from one direction to another. I don't know why I suggest this, other than it seems like it could damage the unit if it's spinning one way while you switch directions to the opposite direction, and I don't want you to strip it out.

THERE IS ALWAYS AN EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

If you are one of the lucky ones who have those beautiful vaulted ceilings, then you can ignore everything I just said. People with vaulted ceilings should just leave their fans spinning counterclockwise all year long.

Outdoor ceiling fans should also spin counterclockwise all year, but you should set the speed to high, as it can help deter bugs from your room.

Now, all you have to do, is decide if it's warm enough for you to switch directions on your ceiling fan. That determination will have to be completely up to you.

