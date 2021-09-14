Albany Pioneer Days Kicks Off Thursday

Get ready for some end of summer fun in Albany this week! Albany's annual Pioneer Days kicks off on Thursday, September 16 at 7 a.m.

The 4 day festival features a variety of family friendly activities, food, music, shopping and more! You'll get a small taste of what life was like in the olden days. It's a great weekend field trip for the kiddos.

The Albany Pioneer Days website put it best, there's "something for everyone!"

They've got more than 400 antique tractors and 500 gas engines that'll be on display. A parade of tractors kicks off on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday. You can catch the Big Rope Making Machine in operation too.

Other exhibits on display during the event include; lumber mill, shingle mill and flour mill operations, miniature land machines in operation, a barber shop, wood working, farm museum, model railroad museum, country school in session, vintage post office and more.

You'll be able to get some shopping done at the general store, souvenir shop, flea market and more.

There's also a church service planned, arts and crafts, kids activities, a tractor pull and more.

If you're hungry, you won't have to churn your butter or milk your own cow...even though that sounds pretty fun. They'll have a variety of food stands on hand along with a new menu in the Saloon!

Live music is schedule throughout the 4 days. They'll feature music from; Old Tyme & Country in the Saloon, Bluegrass in the New Feature Building, Karaoke in the Saloon on Friday and Saturday night at 10 p.m., Country in the Flea Market Building and gospel singing in the saloon on Sunday morning.

The event goes through Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11 p.m. Albany Pioneer Days is held at 21565 360th Street in Albany, Minnesota. If you've got questions you can call 320-845-7410.

