Affordable Holiday Menu Coming To Pop-Up Grocery Location In Elk River Friday Only

NOVEMBER BRINGS A DELICIOUS HOLIDAY MENU

Fare For All is coming to Elk River, Friday, November 3rd, 2023 from 1-3 pm. The location for this Friday's event is below:

Central Lutheran Church

1103 School Street NW

Elk River, MN 55330

Get our free mobile app

WHAT TYPES OF FOOD WILL YOU BE RECEIVING?

November's holiday menu includes things like chicken, turkey, salmon burgers, hotdogs, brats, ground beef, pork chops, local wallet fillets, and more. Looking for produce? Cash in on potatoes, onions, yams, apples, and pears. Plus, there's more. You'll have to come to the event to take advantage of all the great affordable deals.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit Cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us who work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash loading...

HOW DOES FARE FOR ALL WORK?

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone who comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those who utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

To learn more about Fare For All, and to find out when they are coming to your city, click HERE now.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Minnesota's Most Unique Places To Stay The Night