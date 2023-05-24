A Duluth Landlord Set His Apartment On Fire While Jamming To ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’

FIRE

Sharing a living space as a tenant comes with responsibility; especially when people's lives are involved.

According to an online article, a landlord in Duluth has been accused of starting an apartment on fire Friday, May 19th, 2023; Ironically, while loudly playing the song "We Didn't Start The Fire," a Billy Joel classic. Listen to the words of the song, and you may get a glimpse at what was going through this man's mind when he apparently lost his.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Erick Zajac on Unsplash Photo by Erick Zajac on Unsplash loading...

The landlord, 37-year-old Travis Lee Carlson, was apparently breaking glass and smashing things in his apartment at about 3 am in the morning, according to the tenants that live on a lower level of the building.

The article says that the complaint said Travis came downstairs shortly after this and knocked on the tenant's door to tell them that the house was on fire.

The article goes on to say that a neighbor called 911 about Travis, saying that he was wearing a helmet, and smashing his own apartment windows. He was also reported as being seen going under his truck with gas cans, and later; the neighbor who made the call, saw a 'flash like a fireball' coming from the man's apartment.

Authorities found fresh burns on his legs and arms, a drill laying by his gas tank, and a hole drilled into the gas tank of his truck.

Carlson could spend up to 20 years in prison for this act. He faces a felony charge of first-degree arson and is currently in jail at the St. Louis County Jail with a bond set at $75000.

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know