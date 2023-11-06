A Delicious Holiday Menu Awaits At Pop-Up Grocery Today Only In St. Joseph!

NOVEMBER BRINGS A DELICIOUS HOLIDAY MENU

Here come the holidays! Get ahead of your Thanksgiving shopping with Fare For All! This amazing service is coming to St. Joseph today, November 6th, 2023 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The location is:

Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Road 2

St. Joseph, MN 56374

WHAT TYPES OF FOOD WILL YOU BE RECEIVING?

November's holiday menu includes things like chicken, turkey, salmon burgers, hotdogs, brats, ground beef, pork chops, local wallet fillets, and more. Looking for produce? Cash in on potatoes, onions, yams, apples, and pears. Plus, there's more. You'll have to come to the event to take advantage of all the great affordable deals.

There are NO sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit Cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us who work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

HOW DOES FARE FOR ALL WORK?

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone who comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those who utilize the program.

No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

To learn more about Fare For All, and to find out when they are coming to your city, click HERE now.

