8AAA Volleyball Section Playoff Matchups Revealed

The Sartell volleyball team earned the top seed in the upcoming Section 8AAA volleyball playoffs. The playoffs begin Wednesday for the lower seeded teams, while the top four seeds will begin play on Friday.

WEDNESDAY 7 PM

#9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (11-15) @ #8 Becker (12-15)

Winner @ Sartell (24-1) 7 PM Friday

#12 Tech (4-21) @ #5 Monticello (18-9)

Winner @ #4 Alexandria 7 PM Friday

#10 Apollo (12-15) @ #7 Detroit Lakes (13-14)

Winner @ #2 Moorhead (16-11) 7 PM Friday

#11 Big Lake (5-21) @ #6 Bemidji (12-15)

Winner @ #3 Brainerd (19-8) 7 PM Friday